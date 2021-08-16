Bournemouth remain the only unbeaten team in the Championship and go top of the table after beating Sheffield United on Saturday.

Philip Billing struck a 65th-minute winner as Bournemouth came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start in the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United. Scott Parker’s side, who had seen their four-game winning streak ended in a midweek draw at Peterborough, looked set for more frustration when Morgan Gibbs-White gave the Blades a 56th-minute lead. But the hosts were level in six minutes when Dominic Solanke won and converted a penalty, then Billing drilled home from the edge of the box three minutes later to send his side to the top of the table.

Coventry bounced back from their midweek mauling at Luton as they also came from behind to claim an eye-catching 4-1 win over Fulham. Kyle McFadzean headed an 18th-minute own goal to hand the visitors the lead, but the Sky Blues stormed back with Viktor Gykores levelling two minutes after the interval and Matthew Godden giving them the lead four minutes later from the penalty spot. Ian Maatsen lashed a superb 61st-minute strike to give his side breathing space before Gykores wrapped up a magnificent comeback with his second of the game. Steve Cooper’s immediate impact at Nottingham Forest continued as his side made it seven points from a possible nine under his charge with a 3-0 win at Birmingham. Forest took the lead against the run of play in the 11th minute through Lewis Grabban, before Ryan Yates doubled their lead with a diving header on the half-hour mark and Djed Spence fired into the roof of the net shortly after the re-start.

👎 Nottingham Forest before Steve Cooper

1 win, 1 draw, 6 defeats

7 goals, 12 conceded

5.7xG, 8.6xGA



📈 #NFFC since Steve Cooper

2 wins, 1 draw

7 goals, 2 conceded

4.3xG, 3.6xGA https://t.co/FLyHOLUbuB pic.twitter.com/0VUZxxDgS2 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) October 2, 2021

Struggling Hull left it late to grab their first league win in 10 games with a 2-0 success over Middlesbrough. Joe Lumley’s 81st-minute own goal gave the Tigers the lead moments after Keane Lewis-Potter had struck the post, then Mallik Wilks sealed victory in injury time. QPR came from behind to sink Preston 3-2 in West London with Ilias Chair hitting the winner 16 minutes from time. Lyndon Dykes’ early opener for the hosts was cancelled out by goals from Emil Riis and Josh Earl before Jimmy Dunne’s 71st-minute effort had dragged Rangers back on level terms. Chris Martin fired an 84th-minute winner as Bristol City won 3-2 at Peterborough. Sammie Szmodics gave the hosts an early lead but a Nathan Thompson own goal and a 40th-minute effort from George Tanner put the visitors in front before half-time. Szmodics headed his second to send the sides in level at the break before Martin’s late strike saw the visitors hit back from their midweek defeat at Millwall.