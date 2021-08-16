Just over an hour later it was announced by Cardiff that McCarthy – who only joined the club in January – had left “by mutual agreement”.

It was visiting boss Neil Warnock who was celebrating at the end on his return to the club he led to the Premier League in 2018.

Andraz Sporar’s first-half penalty and Martin Payero’s late second secured a third successive win for the play-off chasing visitors.

📉 Mick McCarthy's #CardiffCity have now lost EIGHT in a row & nine in 10. 📊 Expected Goals (xG) stats: • 0.90 v Mid (2.54) • 1.16 v Ful (2.28) • 1.26 v Swa (1.92) • 2.04 v Read (0.09) • 0.66 v WBA (1.03) • 0.64 v Bla (3.58) • 0.60 v Bou (1.24) • 0.94 v Cov (0.85) pic.twitter.com/U8m5awwmTm

Bournemouth extended their lead at the top of the table to six points with a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 10th minute after he himself had been brought down.

Solanke then doubled the advantage from close range after Philip Billing nodded the ball into his path, and captain Lloyd Kelly wrapped it up in the 64th minute.

West Brom moved up to second with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bristol City, in a game delayed by medical emergencies affecting fans of both teams as well as a lengthy injury stoppage for City’s Nathan Baker.

Jordan Hugill gave Albion a seventh-minute lead as he finished off a flowing team move and Kyle Bartley then nodded home a second from Darnell Furlong’s long throw three minutes before the break.

Karlan Grant latched onto a poor backpass after 52 minutes to put the game beyond the Robins.