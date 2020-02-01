Sky Bet Championship review: Brentford hammer sorry Hull, Wigan stun Leeds, WBA back to winning ways.

West Brom moved back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship thanks to their first win in eight and Wigan's victory at Leeds, while Brentford hammered sorry Hull.
Sky Bet Championship results
- Hull 1-5 Brentford
- Birmingham 2-1 Forest
- Charlton 2-1 Barnsley
- Fulham 3-2 Huddersfield
- Leeds 0-1 Wigan
- Middlesbrough 1-1 Blackburn
- Preston 1-1 Swansea
- QPR 0-1 Bristol City
- Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Millwall
- West Brom 2-0 Luton
Hull 1-5 Brentford
Said Benrahma's hat-trick helped Brentford get their promotion push back on track with a convincing 5-1 victory at Hull.
Thomas Frank's men had questions to answer following the home defeat to Nottingham Forest in midweek.
But once Benrahma scored after 12 minutes, there was only ever going to be one winner.
Indeed, just eight minutes later the visitors appeared home and hosed following Reece Burke's own goal.
That was until Brentford goalkeeper David Raya inexplicably allowed Ryan Tafazolli's misguided pass from the halfway line to squirm through his legs.
Raya's error proved immaterial, though, as Benrahma's brace, between which Ollie Watkins also scored, brought into sharp focus the difference in class between the two sides.
Hull have now lost their last four league games, three of which at home.
They must also now adjust to life without their best two players, Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, who on Friday signed for West Ham and West Brom respectively.
Birmingham 2-1 Forest
Goals in either half from Scott Hogan and Kristian Pedersen gave Birmingham a 2-1 victory over promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest.
Hogan, who joined on loan from rivals Aston Villa earlier this week, marked his debut with a first-half strike to cancel out Tiago Silva's opener.
Then a 74th finish from Pedersen gave Pep Clotet's men a much-needed first home win since October.
Charlton 2-1 Barnsley
Charlton withstood a furious late onslaught at The Valley to claim a precious 2-1 win over Sky Bet Championship relegation rivals Barnsley.
First-half goals from Lyle Taylor and Andre Green had seemingly set Lee Bowyer's side on course for a comfortable home victory.
But Cauley Woodrow pulled a goal back after 72 minutes, sparking belief that the visitors could find a leveller and keep Charlton within six points of them in the fight for survival.
Fulham 3-2 Huddersfield
Fulham climbed up to third place in the Championship with their third victory in four matches after surviving a scare to beat Huddersfield 3-2.
Bobby Decordova-Reid, Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic had put Fulham 3-0 ahead and apparently out of sight by the 31st minute but Emile Smith Rowe and Steve Mounie made it 3-2 before the interval.
The visitors gave them an almighty scare and could have grabbed a point by the final whistle but Scott Parker's men held on to claim their tenth home win of the season and close the gap on second-placed Leeds to just three points.
Leeds 0-1 Wigan
Leeds' title-challenge suffered a huge blow as they were humbled 1-0 by relegation-strugglers Wigan.
Pablo Hernandez's unlucky 59th minute own-goal proved the difference between the two sides at Elland Road.
The defeat for Marcelo Bielsa's side saw them slip to second in the table as title-rivals West Brom beat basement side Luton 2-0 to leapfrog them at the summit.
A victory or a draw would have seen Leeds stay top, but Hernandez's deflection past his own keeper from a Joe Williams corner inflicted a surprise seventh loss of the season.
Middlesbrough 1-1 Blackburn
Tony Mowbray's Blackburn took a point from their Sky Bet Championship match at former club Middlesbrough.
Lewis Travis gave Blackburn a 58th-minute lead but Hayden Coulson earned Boro a 1-1 draw when he equalised 17 minutes later at the Riverside Stadium.
The result means 10th-placed Blackburn are now six points outside the play-off places, while Boro are seven points above the drop zone in 18th after a fourth match without a win.
Preston 1-1 Swansea
Play-off contenders Preston and Swansea both lost ground in the race for promotion after playing out a 1-1 draw at Deepdale.
Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster scored his second goal for the Swans to cancel out Scott Sinclair's opener against his old club.
Sinclair's hat-trick in the 2011 Championship play-off final sent Brendan Rodgers' Swansea to the Premier League for the first time and he briefly appeared to have dented the Swans' latest bid to return to the top flight before Brewster's leveller.
Despite extending their unbeaten run in the league to four games, the Lilywhites fell three points behind sixth-placed Bristol City.
The draw leaves Swansea four points off the final Championship play-off spot as they bounced back from defeat at Stoke but failed to win at Deepdale for the first time since 2008.
QPR 0-1 Bristol City
Famara Diedhiou's 10th goal of the season gave in-form Bristol City a 1-0 victory at QPR.
It was a fourth consecutive league win and clean sheet for play-off chasing City, who are sixth in the Sky Bet Championship table and very much in the thick of the promotion race.
Rangers, on the other hand, are enduring a miserable spell and suffered a third defeat in their past four games.
Diedhiou scored after 16 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where he was a constant problem for the home defence.
Jack Hunt won a challenge against Ebere Eze near the right-hand edge of the halfway line and delivered a fine ball towards Diedhiou, who superbly headed beyond Liam Kelly and into the far corner of the net.
Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Millwall
Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall fought out a goal-less draw at Hillsborough which means that the visitors remain two points above their opponents.
Goalscoring opportunities were few and far between in a game which lacked real quality, with both goalkeepers having a largely trouble-free afternoon.
In his programme notes, Wednesday manager Garry Monk highlighted the need for consistency in performance levels after a disappointing run for his team. The midweek defeat at Wigan meant they had lost five out of their previous six league games.
Wednesday's first effort of note came when Jacob Murphy and Kadeem Harris combined to set up Moses Odubajo, whose low drive from the edge of the area flashed narrowly wide of Bartosz Bialkowski's right post.
Mahlon Romeo tried his luck from distance after some uncertain defending from the home side but his effort was well off target.
Adam Reach went close to putting Wednesday ahead a few minutes before the interval when he met a good cross from Harris at the near post, but his glancing header went beyond the far post.
West Brom 2-0 Luton
Callum Robinson inspired West Brom to end their seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory at home to basement side Luton and return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.
Robinson, signed on loan from Sheffield United for the rest of the season, set up Albion's 14th-minute opener - an own goal by former West Brom reserve Donervon Daniels - and was a constant threat on his debut.
Semi Ajayi's 70th-minute header sealed the first league win since December 14 for Slaven Bilic's side.
The result made it 11 straight away league defeats for the Hatters and a miserable return to The Hawthorns for Daniels and fellow ex-Baggies Izzy Brown and Callum McManaman, plus manager Graeme Jones.