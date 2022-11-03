Rotherham v Norwich

The Championship can be an unforgiving place and Rotherham United are no strangers to that reality. After three successive promotions and relegations, the Millers are once more sliding, albeit gently, down the table after a positive start and come into Saturday's visit of Norwich on the back of four games without a win.

A 2-2 draw with slow starters Coventry represents their only point on that streak, with a late Viktor Gyokeres penalty sealing a share of the points for the Sky Blues against a side seemingly bereft of confidence - they begin the weekend in 14th position.

As for Norwich, there has been no emphatic romp towards the Championship title following last season's relegation, but they do sit a promising fifth coming into the weekend's matches and fared well over their toughest run of games to date.

A respectable 1-0 defeat to runaway leaders Burnley was tempered by draws with promotion rivals Sheffield United and QPR, while Stoke were seen off 3-1 - all in the last four gameweeks.

That's why I am angling towards NORWICH TO WIN. Even if the Carrow Road outfit's progress has plateaued, Rotherham's is mid-nosedive, and it would take a real resurgence for Matt Taylor's side to end that slump against one of the leading candidates for Premier League ascent.

Norwich could consider themselves unlucky not to walk away from the 0-0 stalemate with QPR buoyed by a three-point haul; Dean Smith's charges generated 1.79 xGF to Rangers' 0.50, but QPR's record of three clean sheets out of four speaks volumes for their defensive solidity.

What's more, the Blades and the Clarets clashing at Bramall Lane this Saturday also provides an added carrot for Norwich to claim all three points against an off-colour Rotherham; the Canaries could feasibly end the day level on points with Paul Heckingbottom's third-placed side.

Score prediction: Rotherham 0-2 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)