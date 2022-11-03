Cam Pope selects his best bets from across the Championship weekend programme.
2pts Norwich to beat Rotherham at evens (General)
1pt Jerry Yates to score anytime in Blackpool v Luton at 12/5 (Bet365)
The Championship can be an unforgiving place and Rotherham United are no strangers to that reality. After three successive promotions and relegations, the Millers are once more sliding, albeit gently, down the table after a positive start and come into Saturday's visit of Norwich on the back of four games without a win.
A 2-2 draw with slow starters Coventry represents their only point on that streak, with a late Viktor Gyokeres penalty sealing a share of the points for the Sky Blues against a side seemingly bereft of confidence - they begin the weekend in 14th position.
As for Norwich, there has been no emphatic romp towards the Championship title following last season's relegation, but they do sit a promising fifth coming into the weekend's matches and fared well over their toughest run of games to date.
A respectable 1-0 defeat to runaway leaders Burnley was tempered by draws with promotion rivals Sheffield United and QPR, while Stoke were seen off 3-1 - all in the last four gameweeks.
That's why I am angling towards NORWICH TO WIN. Even if the Carrow Road outfit's progress has plateaued, Rotherham's is mid-nosedive, and it would take a real resurgence for Matt Taylor's side to end that slump against one of the leading candidates for Premier League ascent.
Norwich could consider themselves unlucky not to walk away from the 0-0 stalemate with QPR buoyed by a three-point haul; Dean Smith's charges generated 1.79 xGF to Rangers' 0.50, but QPR's record of three clean sheets out of four speaks volumes for their defensive solidity.
What's more, the Blades and the Clarets clashing at Bramall Lane this Saturday also provides an added carrot for Norwich to claim all three points against an off-colour Rotherham; the Canaries could feasibly end the day level on points with Paul Heckingbottom's third-placed side.
Score prediction: Rotherham 0-2 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Blackpool's season has begun in similar fashion to the way in which 2021/22 ended. The Seasiders finished 16th last term, comfortably clear of relegation with a 23-point cushion, though still 15 adrift of the top six.
This time around, a mixed start has seen them come into this weekend in the exact same position in the table, though one major difference from their last campaign is the presence of a hot goalscorer.
Jerry Yates has proved something of a revelation this season for the Bloomfield Road side, netting a Championship-leading nine goals - thereby already bettering his total from 39 games in 2021/22.
Gary Madine top scored for Blackpool last time out - he hit nine all season - and as such, Yates' prolific start has made him the Seasiders' key man as they push for a top-half finish.
The primary pick for the visit of Luton on Saturday has to be JERRY YATES TO SCORE ANYTIME at 12/5. The forward has three goals in his last four games and will be keen to break the double-figure barrier before the division breaks for the World Cup.
The 25-year-old hits an average of two shots on target per game and is also outperforming his xG for the campaign, which stands at 6.04.
Against a Luton side winless in three, Blackpool will feel they are in with a chance on their own patch and a searing Jerry Yates represents their most potent weapon.
Score prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Luton (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
