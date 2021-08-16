Who has qualified for the knock-out stages of the Champions League, and how is the betting shaping up now we know the final 16 contenders?

Who has qualified? Group A: Manchester City, PSG

Manchester City, PSG Group B: Liverpool, Ateltico Madrid

Liverpool, Ateltico Madrid Group C: Ajax, Sporting Lisbon

Ajax, Sporting Lisbon Group D: Real Madrid, Inter Milan

Real Madrid, Inter Milan Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica

Bayern Munich, Benfica Group F: Manchester United, TBC*

Manchester United, TBC* Group G: Lille, RB Salzburg

Lille, RB Salzburg Group H: Juventus, Chelsea *Atalanta v Villarreal postponed - to be played on Thursday 9 December

Who are the favourites to win the Champions League? Having secured top spot in Group A by gameweek five of the Champions League, Manchester City entered into their final group game against RB Leipzig as the firm favourties to lift their first piece of European silverware. A 2-1 defeat was hardly the way Pep Guardiola would have wanted to end this particular stage of the competition, but ultimately the result made no difference, though City’s price did firm up despite the loss: now 3/1 to win the Champions League.

Manchester City finish top of Group A - Pep Guardiola's side posted the higher xG figure in all six games.#UCL pic.twitter.com/xIpZqEd1MQ — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) December 7, 2021

Bayern Munich thumped Barcelona in their final group game to make it six wins from six in this season's competition. The German champions are second favourites to lift the trophy and are the team City will have to beat if the betting is to be believed.

Champions League winner odds (via Sky Bet) 3/1 - Manchester City

4/1 - Bayern Munich

5/1 - Liverpool

13/2 - PSG

8/1 - Chelsea

14/1 - Manchester United

16/1 - Real Madrid, Ajax

33/1 - Ateltico Madrid, Juventus

50/1 - Inter Milan

150/1 - Atalanta, Benfica, Lille

200/1 - RB Salzburg, Villarreal

500/1 - Sporting Lisbon Odds correct at 2220 08/12/2021

Can Liverpool win the Champions League? Jurgen Klopp’s men became the first English club in history to win all six of their Champions League group stage matches thanks to a 2-1 victory away to AC Milan on Tuesday. The Reds had already secured top spot in the group, but even with a weakened starting line-up made a statement of intent by taking maximum points from what was initially labelled the ‘group of death’. Available at as big as 11/1 at the beginning of the season, Liverpool’s price to go all the way in the competition has more than halves, a price of 5/1 making them now the second favourites for victory in Saint Peterburg.

‣ Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

‣ Porto 1-5 Liverpool

‣ Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool

‣ Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid

‣ Liverpool 2-0 Porto

‣ AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool



18 points from 18. The first English club to win all six Champions League group games.#UCL pic.twitter.com/HlmWK4lbhl — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) December 7, 2021

Who could Chelsea meet in the last 16? Chelsea 3-3 draw away to Zenit saw them surrender top spot in Group H, that honour going to Juventus. It means Chelsea will now face a side that has topped their group, but given they cannot meet a fellow English team at this stage of the competition, there is a 25% chance that they meet Bayern Munich in the first knock-out round. Their other possible opponents include Real Madrid, Ajax or Lille. The Blues have seen their price for victory drift out to 7/1, while Juventus have shortened to 33/1 - quite big considering they topped the group. Are there any outsiders worth backing? Ateltico Madrid’s price to win the Champions League was cut from as big as 80/1 to 33/1 after their 3-1 victory away in Porto, cementing second spot in Group B. Diego Simeone’s side were second best for much of the night in Portugal, but in true Atelti fashion they found a way to win, could they continue to do so? Across the city, Real Madrid saw their price nipped in to 16/1 after brushing aside an accomplished Inter Milan team 2-0, while Barcelona were dumped out of the competition thanks to a hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich. Like Bayern and Liverpool, Ajax also won all six of their matches in the group stage and are 20/1 to win the tournament: a bigger price than Manchester United, who are a the general 16/1 sixth favourites after topping their group. Lille secured top spot in Group G thanks to a 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg, while a cagey 1-0 win for RB Salzburg was enough to see them pip Sevilla to second spot. Both are around the 150/1 mark for glory.