harry kane bayern

Champions League: Bayern Munich and PSG cruise into quarter finals

By Sporting Life
22:20 · TUE March 05, 2024

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe both bagged braces as Bayern Munich and PSG qualified for the Champions League quarter finals.

Bayern Munich were trailing 1-0 after the first leg of their tie with Lazio, but were in total command of the second leg.

Kane scored the opener with an instinctive header, before Thomas Muller scored a similarly instinctive header just before the break to put Bayern 2-1 up on aggregate.

England's captain added a third in the second half to put the tie to bed and ease some of the pressure building on Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who's side are 10 points adrift in the Bundesliga.

kylian mbappe

PSG were 2-1 winners in Sociedad to ease through to the next round with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Mbappe hit the net twice, one in each half, before a late consolation for the hosts from Mikel Merino.

The braces from both Kane and Mbappe move them both to the top of the Champions League scoring charts with six.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

