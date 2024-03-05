Champions League: Bayern Munich and PSG cruise into quarter finals

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe both bagged braces as Bayern Munich and PSG qualified for the Champions League quarter finals.

Bayern Munich were trailing 1-0 after the first leg of their tie with Lazio, but were in total command of the second leg.

Kane scored the opener with an instinctive header, before Thomas Muller scored a similarly instinctive header just before the break to put Bayern 2-1 up on aggregate.

England's captain added a third in the second half to put the tie to bed and ease some of the pressure building on Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who's side are 10 points adrift in the Bundesliga.