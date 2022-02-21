There is yet more Champions League action this week, as well as some midweek Premier League games. Sporting Life's football team pick out their best bets from across Wednesday's action.

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Atletico Madrid 7/5 | Draw 11/5 | Man Utd 2/1 Read Jake Osgathorpe's full preview Seeing Both Teams to Score priced the same (or shorter in places) as BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' seems odd, and we should snap up the 20/21 on offer for the latter. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet Defences are likely to be on top here, with both sides 'feeling eachother out' in this first leg. Atleti are statistically still a top defensive side, while United have made great strides in that area under Rangnick. Couple that with the fact that this bet would have landed in 12 of Atleti's 14 home UCL knockout games under Simeone, a tentative affair can be expected. Score prediction: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (2202/22)

Burnley v Tottenham Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

Burnley 15/4 | Draw 13/5 | Tottenham 3/4 Read Joe Rindl's full preview Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0 away from home in the EFL Cup in October, and, with a much stronger line up, I expect the margin of victory to be even greater this time around. Burnley may have limited Man Utd and Liverpool to just one goal, but the underlying numbers suggested both sides should have netted two. Spurs haven’t conceded a goal against any side in the Premier League’s bottom three this season (they beat Watford 1-0 home and away and Norwich 3-0) so TOTTENHAM WITH A -1 HANDICAP appeals at 23/10. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham to win with -1 handicap with Sky Bet Score prediction: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (22/02/22)

