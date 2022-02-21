There is yet more Champions League action this week, as well as some midweek Premier League games. Sporting Life's football team pick out their best bets from across Wednesday's action.
2pts Watford 12+ total shots v Crystal Palace at 8/11 (Sky Bet)
1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' in Atletico v Man Utd at 20/21 (BetVictor, Boylesports)
1.5pts Tottenham to win -1 handicap v Burnley at 23/10 (General)
1pt Ajax to win and Both Teams to Score v Benfica at 5/2 (Betfair, bet365)
Seeing Both Teams to Score priced the same (or shorter in places) as BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' seems odd, and we should snap up the 20/21 on offer for the latter.
Defences are likely to be on top here, with both sides 'feeling eachother out' in this first leg.
Atleti are statistically still a top defensive side, while United have made great strides in that area under Rangnick.
Couple that with the fact that this bet would have landed in 12 of Atleti's 14 home UCL knockout games under Simeone, a tentative affair can be expected.
Score prediction: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Odds correct at 1100 GMT (2202/22)
Overall, this game promises goals which is even more reason to back AJAX TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 5/2.
Benfica are the underdog heading into the tie but will aim to impress in front of the home crowd, knowing they need a result to have any chance of progressing heading into the second leg.
Meanwhile, Ajax have shown they are an attacking force, and are likely to play in their usual expansive manner, which should lead to goals for and against.
Score prediction: Benfica 1-3 Ajax (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Odds correct at 1600 GMT (21/02/22)
Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0 away from home in the EFL Cup in October, and, with a much stronger line up, I expect the margin of victory to be even greater this time around.
Burnley may have limited Man Utd and Liverpool to just one goal, but the underlying numbers suggested both sides should have netted two.
Spurs haven’t conceded a goal against any side in the Premier League’s bottom three this season (they beat Watford 1-0 home and away and Norwich 3-0) so TOTTENHAM WITH A -1 HANDICAP appeals at 23/10.
Score prediction: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
Odds correct at 1100 GMT (22/02/22)
WATFORD to attempt 12+ TOTAL SHOTS looks a pretty low line to work from, available at a very backable 8/11 with Sky Bet.
Palace's defence is a shaky one away from home, and the hosts are in desperation mode when it comes to closing the gap to the teams in safety.
After shoring up the defence in his opening few matches, Hodgson was seemingly happy to let his dangerous forward line operate last time out.
Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1000 GMT (22/02/22)
