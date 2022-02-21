Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Our football tipsters pick out their best bets for Wednesday's action

Champions League and Premier League betting tips: Best bets for Wednesday February 23

By Sporting Life
12:15 · TUE February 22, 2022

There is yet more Champions League action this week, as well as some midweek Premier League games. Sporting Life's football team pick out their best bets from across Wednesday's action.

Football betting tips: Europa League

2pts Watford 12+ total shots v Crystal Palace at 8/11 (Sky Bet)

1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' in Atletico v Man Utd at 20/21 (BetVictor, Boylesports)

1.5pts Tottenham to win -1 handicap v Burnley at 23/10 (General)

1pt Ajax to win and Both Teams to Score v Benfica at 5/2 (Betfair, bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Paddy Power offer Bet10 Get40

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Read Jake Osgathorpe's full preview

Seeing Both Teams to Score priced the same (or shorter in places) as BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' seems odd, and we should snap up the 20/21 on offer for the latter.

Defences are likely to be on top here, with both sides 'feeling eachother out' in this first leg.

Atleti are statistically still a top defensive side, while United have made great strides in that area under Rangnick.

Couple that with the fact that this bet would have landed in 12 of Atleti's 14 home UCL knockout games under Simeone, a tentative affair can be expected.

Score prediction: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (2202/22)

"Liverpool look the value" | Champions League knockout stage preview

Benfica v Ajax

Read Ninad Barbadikar's full preview

Overall, this game promises goals which is even more reason to back AJAX TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 5/2.

Benfica are the underdog heading into the tie but will aim to impress in front of the home crowd, knowing they need a result to have any chance of progressing heading into the second leg.

Meanwhile, Ajax have shown they are an attacking force, and are likely to play in their usual expansive manner, which should lead to goals for and against.

Score prediction: Benfica 1-3 Ajax (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct at 1600 GMT (21/02/22)

Download the Sporting Life app now

Burnley v Tottenham

Read Joe Rindl's full preview

Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0 away from home in the EFL Cup in October, and, with a much stronger line up, I expect the margin of victory to be even greater this time around.

Burnley may have limited Man Utd and Liverpool to just one goal, but the underlying numbers suggested both sides should have netted two.

Spurs haven’t conceded a goal against any side in the Premier League’s bottom three this season (they beat Watford 1-0 home and away and Norwich 3-0) so TOTTENHAM WITH A -1 HANDICAP appeals at 23/10.

Score prediction: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (22/02/22)

Join the Sporting Life football facebook page for more videos, analysis and stats

Watford v Crystal Palace

Read Liam Kelly's full preview

WATFORD to attempt 12+ TOTAL SHOTS looks a pretty low line to work from, available at a very backable 8/11 with Sky Bet.

Palace's defence is a shaky one away from home, and the hosts are in desperation mode when it comes to closing the gap to the teams in safety.

After shoring up the defence in his opening few matches, Hodgson was seemingly happy to let his dangerous forward line operate last time out.

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct at 1000 GMT (22/02/22)

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Liverpool v Leeds

Will appear here...

This week's Champions League Correct Score Predictor
ALSO READ: This week's Champions League Correct Score Predictor

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS