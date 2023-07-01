Cesc Fabregas announces retirement after trophy-laden career

The 2010 World Cup-winner made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday having ended the two-year contract he signed with Italian Serie B side Como last summer 12 months early.

He retires having made more than 700 first-team club appearances since making his Arsenal debut as a 16-year-old in 2003.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” he said.

“From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

“From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.”