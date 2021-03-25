Celtic captain Scott Brown to join Aberdeen as player/coach

The Dons confirmed the 35-year-old has agreed a pre-contract deal.

Brown will link up with newly-appointed Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass, whom he played with at Hibernian.

The decision will bring the curtain down on a hugely successful 14-year spell at Celtic.

Brown said on the Celtic website: “It is a huge decision to leave this magnificent club, which has been such a massive part of my life for so long, but this is a new opportunity for me and a new chapter. Celtic will never leave me and the club will forever be in my heart.

“We still have work to do this season and that will, of course, as ever be my full focus as we try to bring our fans more success.”