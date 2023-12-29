Celtic vs Rangers betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Old Firm 2pts Paulo Bernardo to commit 2+ fouls at 4/5 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 23/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 11/5

The bragging rights are Celtic’s in Glasgow at the minute. Brendan Rodgers side edged the first Old Firm of the season at the Ibrox and currently sit five points clear of their rivals at the top of the Premiership. Back-to-back defeats against Kilmarnock (2-1) and Hearts (2-0) earlier this month will have served as a harsh reminder for the Bhoys that their lead at the helm is fragile. Saturday’s hosts responded well with emphatic victories over Livingston and Dundee, scoring five times from 60 shots and limiting their opposition to a single shot on target across the two fixtures. The visit of Rangers represents a much sterner test though. The Gers have two games in hand on Celtic, any sort of result here would put them in the driving seat for the title.

What are the best bets? PAULO BERNARDO will get his first taste of an Old Firm Derby on Saturday. The Portuguese midfielder made the switch from the Primeira Liga in summer but has only made a handful of appearances for Glasgow’s Green and White. Rodgers likes him though.

Although the youth international dubs himself as an attacking midfielder who “likes to be near the area to score goals and make great passes” he is operating on the left side of a midfield three in Scotland. With more defensive responsibility, it is his defensive output that interests me here. In four league starts, Bernardo has completed 11 tackles and committed 12 fouls and at a chunky 4/5 it is the price of him to commit 2+ fouls that appeals here. CLICK HERE to bet on Celtic vs Rangers with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 16/1 Rangers to win

Paulo Bernardo to be shown a card

Todd Cantwell to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Rangers boast a strong run of form under Philippe Clement, they have not lost since the start of October and have won 14 of the 17 games since. Rangers have struggled at Parkhead but siding with the visitors to rid themselves of this poor form and shake up the title race appeals at the prices available. Combining this with foul merchant Bernardo and Todd Cantwell to be shown card appeals. The latter has had his name taken in four of his last five games with Celtic.

Team news

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers is sweating on the fitness of Cameron Carter-Vickers. The American defender was withdrawn in Celtic’s last game and remains a doubt for Saturday. After scoring twice from the bench at Dundee on Boxing Day, Mickey Johnston will be pushing for a start but looks unlikely to usurp Luis Palma on the left. Connor Goldson picked up a groin injury on Christmas Eve but should be fit to return to the heart of the Rangers defence alongside Leon Balogun. If Goldson is absent, John Souttar will slot into his spot. In midfield, Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling should keep his spot in midfield alongside Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell.

Predicted line-ups Celtic: Hart; A. Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Bernardo; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma. Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Yilmaz; Dowell, Sterling, Cantwell; McCausland, Dessers, Sima.