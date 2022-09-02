Celtic enter this match in excellent form. The Scottish champions have started their title defence with five straight wins and have scored 21 times in the process. Postecoglou has built a team capable of blowing away any opponent with Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi in particular currently operating at the peak of their powers.

Furuhashi is priced at 5/1 to be first goalscorer against Rangers, which represents exceptional value given that the Japanese international has opened the scoring in his last four league appearances. Jota is 11/4 as anytime goalscorer, which is also worth a look given his record of three goals in five Scottish Premiership games this season.

Antonio Colak is 11/4 to score at any time. The Croatian striker has settled in quickly at Rangers following his summer switch from PAOK, scoring seven times in his last seven outings in all competitions. Colak will almost certainly start at Celtic Park with Alfredo Morelos still facing questions over his fitness and commitment to the cause.

Derby matches can sometimes be cagey affairs, and there’s a possibility that Celtic and Rangers could eliminate the threat of the other team. However, recent form suggests there will be goals in this encounter - Rangers have found the back of the net 14 times in the first five league fixtures of the season while Celtic have netted 21 times - both teams to score is 7/10.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Rangers’ last seven matches in the league, adding more evidence to the sense there will be goals in Saturday’s Old Firm derby. On top of this, Rangers have scored two or more goals in each of their last eight outings in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers struggled with Celtic’s high-pressing approach at times last season, most notably in a 3-0 defeat at Parkhead which saw the Hoops score three times before half time. Van Bronckhorst’s team will need to be sharp to handle Celtic’s trademark intensity. Rangers need to be composed on the ball and find a way to play through the Celtic press. This will be crucial to their game plan on Saturday.

Celtic have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six Scottish Premiership matches, but Rangers will test them, particularly in the wide areas where Ryan Kent and Malik Tillman will look to exploit the space in behind Josip Juranovic and Greg Taylor who like to push high up the pitch and contribute to the attack.

Both rivals kick off their respective Champions League campaigns next week, but that won’t be a factor in the team selection of the two managers. Old Firm derbies matter more than any other fixtures to Celtic and Rangers and this particular derby, being the first one of the season, could set the tone for the rest of the Scottish Premiership campaign to come.