Edinson Cavani signs a new one-year contract at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani signs a contract extension at Manchester United

By Sporting Life
17:11 · MON May 10, 2021

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year contract extension, the club have announced.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan has scored 15 goals this season, helping United to second place in the Premier League and to the final of the Europa League.

Cavani told the club website: “Over the season I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents.

“I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.”

Most Read Football

