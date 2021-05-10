Edinson Cavani signs a new one-year contract at Manchester United

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year contract extension, the club have announced.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan has scored 15 goals this season, helping United to second place in the Premier League and to the final of the Europa League.

Cavani told the club website: “Over the season I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents.

“I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.”