Lee Carsley has been appointed the new manager of the England Under-21s

Ex-Chelsea and England left-back Cole’s appointment sees him take up his first major coaching job since retiring from playing in August 2019.

Carsley replaces Aidy Boothroyd, who left the role in April after five years in charge when the young lions were knocked out of the European U21 Championships.

Carsley, who won 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland, said: “I see it as a massive honour and achievement to coach the Under-21s.

“It is a really prestigious position with a lot of responsibility as has been proven by the calibre of predecessors in this role. Gareth (Southgate) and Steve Holland have always been very supportive and I am looking forward to working more closely with them.

“We have a great opportunity to help the senior side by developing the best young talent in this country while combining that with being successful at U21 level.

“We want to win matches. I don’t think you can have one without the other, these lads want to compete at the highest level and test themselves against the best. We have to acknowledge the work being done by the academies and I know how important it will be to have good relationships with the clubs.

“I will have a great team around me. Ashley is a brilliant addition to the staff and we will also have Tim Dittmer as goalkeeping coach, with all of his experience of the game.

“I have been on courses with Ashley during lockdown and been impressed. He is committed to coaching and player development so a lot of our thoughts are aligned.”