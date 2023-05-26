Carlisle meet Stockport in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final and Tom Carnduff is backing a player to catch the referee's attention.

Football betting tips: League Two play-off final 2pts Owen Moxon to be shown a card at 4/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A poor start to the Sky Bet League Two season cost Stockport an automatic promotion spot, but their form across the latter stages of the campaign means they rightly take favouritism here. A 3-1 defeat to Grimsby in October - their 13th game of the campaign - left the Hatters in 16th and already 12 points adrift of the top seven. Across their final 13 games, only Northampton and Salford returned more points and no side saw fewer defeats. The feeling was always that the winner of the Stockport/Salford tie would go on and secure success at Wembley. That needed penalties to decide the semi-final, but they have all the potential of settling this in 90 minutes.

Carlisle deserve huge credit for their summer turnaround under Paul Simpson, although this was something that was building following his appointment during the previous campaign. The issue for them is that they came into the play-offs with the worst form of the four sides - gaining just two wins from their final ten. They, of course, won their semi-final, but the game state of a second leg at home played its part. There are a number of avenues to explore, but the 4/1 on OWEN MOXON TO BE SHOWN A CARD provides appeal. CLICK HERE to back Owen Moxon to be shown a card with Sky Bet The Carlisle midfielder regularly plays the full game, meaning that this bet has a better chance of landing compared with those more likely to be rotated. In the second leg against Bradford, Moxon committed two fouls, with four in total after extra-time. He would also have five in their recent away draw at Sutton.

He's also seen three or more fouls in 34% of his League Two outings this season. The visit to Stockport in October also returned a total of two across the contest. Moxon had seven successful tackles in the most recent meetings between these two sides - one of five occasions where he saw at least seven - meaning that he is heavily involved in that midfield battle. Only one of those needs to be mistimed for the referee to get involved. That referee is Tom Nield, who has shown at least four cards in 45% of his regular season EFL games this season. A Stockport victory in 90 minutes is worthwhile if looking for a bet in the outright market, but the value available on a MOXON CARD is worth going with on Sunday.

Carlisle v Stockport best bets and score prediction 2pts Owen Moxon to be shown a card at 4/1 (bet365) Score prediction: Carlisle 1-2 Stockport (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1130 BST (26/05/23)