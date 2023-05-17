Sporting Life
Gustavo Hamer celebrates victory over Middlesbrough

Cards galore lands profitable night for Sporting Life readers

By Sporting Life
23:02 · WED May 17, 2023

It was a profitable night for Sporting Life readers on Wednesday with cards delivering in both major games.

Total staked: 5pts
Returned: 25.88pts
Profit +20.88pts

Starting with the Champions League, and Manchester City booked their spot in the final in fantastic fashion with a convincing 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Etihad.

The occasion was in focus in Tom Carnduff's preview of the game, with our tipster fancying the cards to flow throughout the 90 minutes.

Five were shown in total, including Dani Carvajal & Jack Grealish, who were tipped at 14/1 as part of a double to return +12pts profit.

Heading further north to Middlesbrough, who were in action in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Coventry.

The Sky Blues emerged victorious thanks to Gustavo Hamer's second-half strike, and the midfielder was central to James Cantrill's profitable preview.

He tipped the Coventry midfielder and Middlesbrough's Tommy Smith both to be carded at 11s, alongside the Hamer card as a single at 9/4.

A win for the visitors also guaranteed a profitable return in our outright preview of the play-offs, with Luton tipped at 11/4 and Coventry backed to progress at 13/8.

Wednesday's winning football tips

Manchester City v Real Madrid

  • 1pt Dani Carvajal & Jack Grealish both to be carded at 14/1

Total staked: 3pts
Returned: 15pts
Profit +12pts

Middlesbrough v Coventry

  • 1.5pts Gus Hamer to be shown a card at 9/4
  • 0.5pts Gus Hamer and Tommy Smith to be shown cards at 11/1

Total staked: 2pts
Returned: 10.88pts
Profit +8.88pts

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

