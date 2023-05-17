Starting with the Champions League, and Manchester City booked their spot in the final in fantastic fashion with a convincing 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Etihad.

The occasion was in focus in Tom Carnduff's preview of the game, with our tipster fancying the cards to flow throughout the 90 minutes.

Five were shown in total, including Dani Carvajal & Jack Grealish, who were tipped at 14/1 as part of a double to return +12pts profit.

Heading further north to Middlesbrough, who were in action in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Coventry.

The Sky Blues emerged victorious thanks to Gustavo Hamer's second-half strike, and the midfielder was central to James Cantrill's profitable preview.

He tipped the Coventry midfielder and Middlesbrough's Tommy Smith both to be carded at 11s, alongside the Hamer card as a single at 9/4.

A win for the visitors also guaranteed a profitable return in our outright preview of the play-offs, with Luton tipped at 11/4 and Coventry backed to progress at 13/8.

Wednesday's winning football tips

Manchester City v Real Madrid

1pt Dani Carvajal & Jack Grealish both to be carded at 14/1

Total staked: 3pts

Returned: 15pts

Profit +12pts

Middlesbrough v Coventry

1.5pts Gus Hamer to be shown a card at 9/4

0.5pts Gus Hamer and Tommy Smith to be shown cards at 11/1

Total staked: 2pts

Returned: 10.88pts

Profit +8.88pts