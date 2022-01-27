Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest look to continue their fine form in Cardiff. Liam Kelly previews the match-up and provides a best bet.
1pt Nottingham Forest to take the most corners at 6/5 (bet365)
While Cardiff continue to struggle in the Sky Bet Championship this season, Nottingham Forest are forging forward, putting a bad start to the season behind them and moving into play-off contention.
Indeed, Steve Cooper has done a tremendous job since taking over in September, winning 11 of his 20 league matches and losing only three.
This represents a good opportunity to record a fifth consecutive win in all competitions in 2022, notably beating Arsenal in the FA Cup.
Somewhat surprisingly, Cardiff enter the game in the midst of a relegation fight, remaining winless across their last six league fixtures, conceding 13 goals from 10.52 xG in those matches.
Coupled with a poor attacking process — averaging just 1.13 expected goals for (xGF) per game in the same six — it's easy to see why Forest are favoured to leave Wales with three points.
A bet outside of the match odds makes appeal, though, with NOTTINGHAM FOREST TO TAKE THE MOST CORNERS available to back at a price of 6/5.
Perhaps the biggest turnaround in Forest's improvement has been their impact going forward, averaging 1.58 xGF per game in the league under Cooper after recording only 5.61 xGF in the opening eight games of the season (0.70 xGF per game).
Posing a much higher attacking threat than your opposition is a good start to taking more corners, but the bare corner stats back the selection up too.
Only five Championship teams average more corners per game than Forest this season (5.39), three of which are above them in the table.
Cardiff, on the other hand, average just 4.15 corners per game.
The fact that this game takes place at the Cardiff City Stadium doesn't affect the corner stats much, either. Forest actually average more per game on the road (5.46), while the Bluebirds average 4.33 at home.
As a result, the odds-against about Nottingham Forest to take the most corners appears good value.
Score prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (27/01/22)
