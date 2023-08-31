Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester City's Jack Grealish has a shot against Newcastle

Carabao Cup third round draw: Manchester City travel to Newcastle, Manchester United host Crystal Palace

By Sporting Life
10:10 · THU August 31, 2023

Treble-winners Manchester City will travel to Newcastle while holders Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The pairings were among the pick of the ties as the sides that qualified for Europe this season entered the competition for Wednesday’s draw.

Record nine-time winners Liverpool were handed a home tie against Championship Leicester and Arsenal will cross London to face Brentford.

The Premier League’s bottom side Everton, who needed two late goals to see off League Two Doncaster, were given an away tie at Aston Villa.

Other intriguing ties pitted Chelsea, who had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon, against Brighton and Salford, who beat Leeds on penalties, against Burnley.

Fulham, who saw off Tottenham, will host Norwich while fellow top-flight sides Wolves, Luton and West Ham will travel to Ipswich, Exeter and Lincoln respectively.

Sutton, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, were drawn away at Port Vale.

Carabao Cup third round draw in full:

  • Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Exeter City vs Luton Town
  • Aston Villa vs Everton
  • Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
  • Port Vale vs Sutton United
  • Bradford City vs Middlesbrough
  • Bournemouth vs Stoke City
  • Lincoln City vs West Ham
  • Brentford vs Arsenal
  • Chelsea vs Brighton
  • Salford City vs Burnley
  • Fulham vs Norwich City
  • Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City
  • Liverpool vs Leicester City
  • Newcastle United vs Manchester City
  • Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS