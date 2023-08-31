Carabao Cup third round draw: Manchester City travel to Newcastle, Manchester United host Crystal Palace

The pairings were among the pick of the ties as the sides that qualified for Europe this season entered the competition for Wednesday’s draw.

Record nine-time winners Liverpool were handed a home tie against Championship Leicester and Arsenal will cross London to face Brentford.

The Premier League’s bottom side Everton, who needed two late goals to see off League Two Doncaster, were given an away tie at Aston Villa.

Other intriguing ties pitted Chelsea, who had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon, against Brighton and Salford, who beat Leeds on penalties, against Burnley.

Fulham, who saw off Tottenham, will host Norwich while fellow top-flight sides Wolves, Luton and West Ham will travel to Ipswich, Exeter and Lincoln respectively.

Sutton, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, were drawn away at Port Vale.

Carabao Cup third round draw in full: