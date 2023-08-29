Carabao Cup second round: Salford survive to beat Leeds on penalties

Salford stunned Leeds as they beat Daniel Farke's side 9-8 on penalties in their second round meeting at the Peninsula Stadium.
Leeds dominated the chances across the 90 minutes, posting 31 shots and 3.64 xG to Salford's six and 0.67, but a number of saves from Alex Cairns forced the game beyond normal time.
Pascal Struijk's close range effort cancelled out Matt Smith's first-half header, as the game played out as expected with the visitors enjoying a significant number of chances to score.
Connor McLennan had the opportunity to win it with the final spot kick but hit the crossbar after Georginio Rutter's weak, low effort was easily saved.
Jamie Shackleton then struck the bar with Leeds' tenth penalty, allowing Ossama Ashley to hit the winner after a retake with his initial effort saved.
Elsewhere, three goals in less than five second-half minutes saved Crystal Palace from a Carabao Cup second-round exit after they came from behind to beat Sky Bet Championship side Plymouth 4-2.
Trailing to goals from Ben Waine and Luke Cundle, manager Roy Hodgson – who made made seven changes from their 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday – sent on Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp and all three substitutes played a part in turning things around.
Ayew and Eze provided assists for Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Schlupp setting up the latter for his second before Mateta completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute.
Fellow Premier League side Bournemouth beat Swansea 3-2 as Ryan Christie’s added-time goal gave new manager Andoni Iraola his first victory.
Matt Grimes gave the Championship side the lead with a ninth-minute penalty but goals from David Brooks and Hamed Traore turned things around in the second half. Jamie Paterson’s equaliser briefly stunned their top-flight visitors before Christie won it late on.
Wolves defender Matt Doherty scored twice in six minutes in their comfortable 5-0 win over Blackpool and Luton held on to beat Gillingham 3-2 in their first game at Kenilworth Road this season despite Tom Nichols’ 88th-minute goal.
Sutton recorded their first win in 90 minutes in the competition as Aiden O’Brien’s solitary goal was enough to beat Wycombe, their second successive victory over a Sky Bet League One side.
