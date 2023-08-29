Carabao Cup second round: Salford survive to beat Leeds on penalties

Salford stunned Leeds as they beat Daniel Farke's side 9-8 on penalties in their second round meeting at the Peninsula Stadium.

Tuesday's full Carabao Cup scores Leeds dominated the chances across the 90 minutes, posting 31 shots and 3.64 xG to Salford's six and 0.67, but a number of saves from Alex Cairns forced the game beyond normal time. Pascal Struijk's close range effort cancelled out Matt Smith's first-half header, as the game played out as expected with the visitors enjoying a significant number of chances to score. Connor McLennan had the opportunity to win it with the final spot kick but hit the crossbar after Georginio Rutter's weak, low effort was easily saved. Jamie Shackleton then struck the bar with Leeds' tenth penalty, allowing Ossama Ashley to hit the winner after a retake with his initial effort saved.

ASHLEY SCORESSSSS!!!!!! AMMIES WINNNN!!!!!!!!!



🦁🔴: ✅✅✅✅❌✅✅✅✅✅

⚪️🔵: ✅✅❌✅✅✅✅✅✅❌ — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) August 29, 2023

Elsewhere, three goals in less than five second-half minutes saved Crystal Palace from a Carabao Cup second-round exit after they came from behind to beat Sky Bet Championship side Plymouth 4-2. Trailing to goals from Ben Waine and Luke Cundle, manager Roy Hodgson – who made made seven changes from their 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday – sent on Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp and all three substitutes played a part in turning things around. Ayew and Eze provided assists for Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Schlupp setting up the latter for his second before Mateta completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute.