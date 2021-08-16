Sporting Life
Norwich put six past Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup
Norwich put six past Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup round-up: Heavy wins for Norwich and Swansea

By Sporting Life
21:26 · TUE August 24, 2021

Norwich put six past Bournemouth, while Swansea beat Plymouth to progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Norwich cruised into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 6-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Carrow Road.

Three first-half goals, including an opener from £8.8million summer signing Christos Tzolis, effectively settled a tie between two virtual second string sides, with rival managers Daniel Farke and Scott Parker making a total of 18 changes between them from the weekend.

Morgan Whittaker scored a second-half hat-trick as Swansea claimed a 4-1 home victory over Plymouth which saw them advance into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Three late goals from Whittaker – in the space of 12 minutes – put Russell Martin’s side through, while Daniel Williams also scored for the Swans before Rhys Shirley equalised for the League One side.

Oldham could face another FA investigation after disgruntled fans disrupted their 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory against League One Accrington in the Carabao Cup.

Supporters invaded the pitch after Saturday’s league defeat by Colchester, then tennis balls were launched onto the field in the fourth minute of this match, causing a minute-long delay.

Oldham won the tie after goalkeeper Laurie Walker saved spot-kicks from Dion Charles and Matt Butcher as the game ended goalless after 90 minutes.

FOOTBALL TIPS