Carabao Cup: Reading and Gillingham lead first round shocks on Tuesday

Reading led the way for shocks in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as they beat Millwall 4-0 at the Den. The Royals - who were beaten in their Sky Bet League One season opener by Peterborough on Saturday - were on offer at prices of 14/1 with some bookmakers prior to kick-off. Not only did they secure victory but they did so in comfortable fashion, netting all four of their shots on target.

Elsewhere, Southampton earned plaudits for their control of the game in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship's first game, but they couldn't follow it up with progression to the second round of the cup. Sky Bet League Two outfit Gillingham (11/2) secured a 3-1 victory, with Doncaster winning away at Hull having been the same price for success. Derby's season started with consecutive defeats as they were beaten by Blackpool, who were 7/2 outsiders, while Lincoln (3/1) won away at Notts County and Harrogate (3/1) beat Carlisle. Tranmere (5/1) were denied victory in normal time as Barnsley netted an equaliser on 90+8', as were 14/5 fourth tier side Stockport, who conceded on 90+7' in a 1-1 draw with Wednesday at Hillsborough. The Hatters were beaten 4-1 in the penalty shootout, although Tranmere were successful with a 7-6 scoreline. On penalties elsewhere, Stevenage beat Watford, Salford were successful over Preston and Crewe got past Sunderland.