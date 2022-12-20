The Foxes swept MK Dons aside in Milton Keynes thanks to first half goals from Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez, before Jamie Vardy added a third early in the second period.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle had it slightly tougher against his former side Bournemouth, edging to a 1-0 win in a tight match at St. James' Park, with an own goal from Adam Smith the difference on the night.

Southampton also won by just the one goal against Lincoln, having to come from behind against the League One outfit. Nathan Jones' side went 1-0 down after just two minutes, but a Che Adams goal either side of the half turned things around.

Julen Lopetegui got off to a winning start as Wolves manager against Gillingham, but they left it late to beat the League Two team, needing a 77th minute penalty from Raul Jimenez and a 91st minute strike from Rayan Ait Nouri to qualify for the next round.

There are yet more Carabao Cup games to come tomorrow, including Manchester United v Burnley.