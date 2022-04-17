A review of Tuesday's action in the Carabao Cup, where Newcastle and Manchester United progressed to the semi-finals.

Rashford's late goals confirm United's place Marcus Rashford continued his hot scoring streak as his two late goals helped Manchester United to a 3-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Sky Bet League One side Charlton. Rashford notched two goals in stoppage time to get on the scoresheet for the sixth successive match as the England forward killed the game after Antony’s first-half strike had put United in front. It was their eighth successive victory going back to early November as they booked a third League Cup semi-final in four years.

Demanding boss Erik ten Hag will not be handing out too much praise after this showing, though, as his much-changed side were pushed hard by the third-tier Addicks at Old Trafford. Indeed, it was only after Ten Hag had introduced big guns Rashford, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen that they were able to seal their victory at the death. Although they have won their last eight, and 11 of their last 12, a much sterner test comes on Saturday in the shape of the Manchester derby and they will need to be much better. Still, they will be happy to be in the last four of the competition that represents their last domestic silverware in 2017 and one of Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Southampton or Manchester City will be up next.

Newcastle avoid double Cup disappointment Boyhood fan Dan Burn set Newcastle on the road to their first League Cup semi-final for 47 years with his first goal for the club as stubborn Leicester finally wilted. The £13million January signing’s 60th-minute strike and a fine finish from Joelinton proved enough to secure a 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory in front of an ecstatic crowd of 52,009 at St James’ Park and keep alive the Magpies’ hopes of a first domestic trophy since their 1955 FA Cup success.

