Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Newcastle and Manchester United progressed to the final four

Carabao Cup: Newcastle and Manchester United progress to semi-finals

By Sporting Life
22:10 · TUE January 10, 2023

A review of Tuesday's action in the Carabao Cup, where Newcastle and Manchester United progressed to the semi-finals.

Results

Rashford's late goals confirm United's place

Marcus Rashford continued his hot scoring streak as his two late goals helped Manchester United to a 3-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Sky Bet League One side Charlton.

Rashford notched two goals in stoppage time to get on the scoresheet for the sixth successive match as the England forward killed the game after Antony’s first-half strike had put United in front.

It was their eighth successive victory going back to early November as they booked a third League Cup semi-final in four years.

Demanding boss Erik ten Hag will not be handing out too much praise after this showing, though, as his much-changed side were pushed hard by the third-tier Addicks at Old Trafford.

Indeed, it was only after Ten Hag had introduced big guns Rashford, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen that they were able to seal their victory at the death.

Although they have won their last eight, and 11 of their last 12, a much sterner test comes on Saturday in the shape of the Manchester derby and they will need to be much better.

Still, they will be happy to be in the last four of the competition that represents their last domestic silverware in 2017 and one of Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Southampton or Manchester City will be up next.

Newcastle avoid double Cup disappointment

Boyhood fan Dan Burn set Newcastle on the road to their first League Cup semi-final for 47 years with his first goal for the club as stubborn Leicester finally wilted.

The £13million January signing’s 60th-minute strike and a fine finish from Joelinton proved enough to secure a 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory in front of an ecstatic crowd of 52,009 at St James’ Park and keep alive the Magpies’ hopes of a first domestic trophy since their 1955 FA Cup success.

Three days after a much-changed team was dumped out of that competition by Sky Bet League One side Sheffield Wednesday, Eddie Howe’s men once again missed first-half chances but ultimately were not made to pay on this occasion.

The Foxes might have dragged themselves back into late on with substitute Jamie Vardy guilty of two uncharacteristic misses, but Newcastle were good value for their win.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS