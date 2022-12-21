Marcus Rashford scored a superb solo effort as Manchester United moved into the Carabao Cup last eight with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford.

Returning to action after the World Cup – and for their first match since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure – Erik ten Hag’s men took the lead in the 27th minute through a close-range finish from Christian Eriksen.

The advantage was then doubled by another 12 minutes into the second half when Rashford, scorer of three goals for England during the World Cup, went on a run, taking the ball from his own half to the visitors’ box and drilled it into the net.

Aside from the obvious absence of Ronaldo, other players who had been at the World Cup missing from United’s squad included finalists Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, and fellow centre-back Harry Maguire, who was ill.

But there were five back from Qatar – Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, being utilised as a central defender, and Tyrell Malacia – included in a strong starting XI while Luke Shaw, Antony and Fred were among United's second-half subs.

Elsewhere, Brighton exited the competition 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw at Charlton as Ashley Maynard-Brewer saved Moises Caicedo’s spot-kick and Sam Lavelle sent the Addicks through.

There were no such problems for Forest, who made short work of Championship high-fliers Blackburn, cruising to a 4-1 win at Ewood Park as Brennan Johnson scored twice. Jesse Lingard and Taiwo Awoniyi also netted, with Scott Wharton replying for Rovers.