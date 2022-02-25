Chelsea 10+ shots: Thomas Tuchel's men have been averaging 14.5 shots per game in the Premier League this season and they took 15 shots in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the start of January.

Liverpool 5+ shots on target: No side average more shots on target in the Premier League this season than Liverpool (7.3). They managed 6 when drawing with Chelsea in their last meeting with 7 when the two sides played out a 1-1 scoreline at Anfield in August.

10+ match corners: Only Manchester City (8.80) average more corners taken per game than Liverpool (7.73) and Chelsea (6.44) in England's top-flight this season. The last game saw 13 in total with 15 in the August Anfield meeting.

Liverpool 2+ offsides: Jürgen Klopp's men average 1.7 offsides per Premier League game with Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah all caught offside when facing Chelsea last month.