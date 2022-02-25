Having successfully plundered the stats markets all season, Tom Carnduff builds Sporting Life's newly launched Carabao Cup multiple, a Sky Bet RequestABet for Chelsea v Liverpool.
Chelsea 10+ shots: Thomas Tuchel's men have been averaging 14.5 shots per game in the Premier League this season and they took 15 shots in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the start of January.
Liverpool 5+ shots on target: No side average more shots on target in the Premier League this season than Liverpool (7.3). They managed 6 when drawing with Chelsea in their last meeting with 7 when the two sides played out a 1-1 scoreline at Anfield in August.
10+ match corners: Only Manchester City (8.80) average more corners taken per game than Liverpool (7.73) and Chelsea (6.44) in England's top-flight this season. The last game saw 13 in total with 15 in the August Anfield meeting.
Liverpool 2+ offsides: Jürgen Klopp's men average 1.7 offsides per Premier League game with Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah all caught offside when facing Chelsea last month.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (25/02/22)
