Roy Hodgson and the Pozzo family have a history.

As strange as it sounds, this is not the first time both parties have come together at a football club. Hodgson is a well-traveled manager and has previously worked under the Pozzos back in 2001 in a short-lived spell at Udinese. Fast forward 20 years and Hodgson has reunited with the family, this time is tasked with rescuing the Hornets from the grasp of relegation. Given that his deal only lasts six months, it is hard to predict with great certainty how much of an impact he will have, given the squad at his disposal and the position that they're in. Can Hodgson rescue Watford or is it too little, too late?

Should Ranieri have been sacked? The statistic that stands out from both Claudio Ranieri's and previous manager Xisco's time in the Premier League is the amount of clean sheets the club have managed to keep: zero. After starting the season in exciting fashion with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa, a run of poor results led to Xisco getting the sack and Ranieri stepping in. It was expected that his pragmatic methods would steady the ship but that has not been the case. In 13 games under the Premier League title winner, Watford would go on to win just twice - including a 4-1 drubbing of Manchester United. To their credit, Watford failed to score in only four of those games, so the pieces in attack were doing their job, but it was in defence where the Hornets were getting exposed repeatedly. Watford's Expected Goals Difference (xGD) per match of -0.55 is better than five other teams in the league, according to numbers from Infogol. However, it is difficult to paint a clear picture using xG given the disparity in games played.

With underlying numbers not looking positive, it was unlikely that Ranieri would get the amount of time he needed to make it work. Watford hope to halt the decline by appointing Hodgson, but how that works remains to be seen. Hodgson will aim to improve defence That zero clean sheets stat is something that will be the first thing that Hodgson and his staff will look to improve. Watford's defensive personnel will welcome the boost from the January arrivals of Hassane Kamara from Nice and Samir from sister club Udinese. Defensive midfielder Edo Kayembe has shown signs of promise since his transfer from Belgian Pro League outfit Eupen. In his time at Crystal Palace most recently, Hodgson's teams were averaging at least nine clean sheets every season with veteran defenders such as Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate and James Tomkins at the heart of the defence. Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita's shot stopping helped them on several occasions as well. Hodgson has a few senior figures in the team including Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley, both of whom have a great deal of Premier League experience.

Establishing the fundamentals will be key for Watford in the first few weeks under Hodgson and his staff as they look to avoid the relegation battle. In forward areas, the problems are less significant. Emmanuel Dennis has been a positive since joining in the summer and is the leading scorer with eight goals so far. His partners in attack, Josh King and Ismaila Sarr are both on five goals each. Joao Pedro is one to keep an eye on as an exciting young talent in that Watford camp. Looking at the bigger picture, Watford's tally of 23 goals is still better than Newcastle, Wolves, Burnley, and Norwich City. Samuel Kalu's addition in the January window is likely to be a squad option for the Hornets.

Can Hodgson achieve safety? Given that his first competitive game with the club comes in early February, Hodgson does not have a lot of time to turn it around at Vicarage Road. The situation looks dire at the moment and despite adding to the squad in January, it may not be enough for the club to survive relegation. For all of Hodgson's experience, expecting him to resolve issues at the back and get the string of results is certainly a big ask. No doubt though, there will be an initial new manager bounce, as is always the case, and a strong result against Burnley in his first game could help the new boss to lift spirits around the place.