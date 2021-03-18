Can Leicester beat Manchester United in the FA Cup?

And yet despite Man Utd being unbeaten in 13 games against the Foxes (a run that stretches back to a famous 5-3 defeat for Louis van Gaal in 2014) there is another tension that skews the rivalry. Leicester have won the Premier League title more recently than Manchester United and, by most measures, have enjoyed a happier and more successful times over the last half a decade.

From Jamie Vardy’s record-breaking goal against United in November 2015, to United’s 2-0 win on the final day of last season that pipped Leicester to fourth, to Brendan Rodgers ending Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 10-game winning league run on the road last Boxing Day, this fixture often feels loaded with portent.

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho star as split strikers who operate the channels with their runs in behind, which stretches the opposition defence in two directions in order for Ayoze Perez, in the number ten role, to dictate the game.

He moved to a 3-5-2 three matches ago, and a seven-point haul in that time suggests the formation will stick for Sunday’s tie – throwing a spanner into the works for Solskjaer, previously unbeaten in this fixture.

Injuries to James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have forced Rodgers into a rethink, and as usual the Leicester manager’s tactical flexibility has proved to be his biggest strength.

Should Rodgers’ side win on Sunday they would not only advance to the last four of the FA Cup but become favourites to usurp United for second place in the league. This is how rivalries start; one important, symbolically-loaded game at a time.

Man Utd remain the considerably bigger club, but in terms of Leicester’s optimism, ambition, and sense of moving happily in the same direction, there is every reason for United to feel a little bitter.

It’s an important shift from Rodgers, whose previous reliance on the line-breaking play of Barnes and Maddison has been substituted with more direct vertical balls into the strikers.

In other words, where previously their midfielders would cut passes through playmakers, now longer passes look to get Vardy and Iheanacho in behind. This worked particularly well in the 5-0 destruction of Sheffield United, when Vardy twice assisted Iheanacho as the Blades’ defence struggled to understand the unusual movement of the three forwards.

Man Utd certainly won’t find it so tough, although on Victor Lindelof’s side they do have a problem.

He remains the weak link in Solskjaer’s defence, often struggling in one-on-ones and isolated by quick forwards looking to avoid confrontation with Harry Maguire. Man Utd’s biggest issue, in a territorially even game, will be ensuring Vardy cannot get the run on Lindelof as Leicester counter more directly than usual.

Much will depend on how Scott McTominay and Fred are able to shepherd Ayoze Perez, and the extent to which they will vacate their base midfield positions to cover the channels.

Wing-back battle and Fernandes v Ndidi key

The most likely pattern of the match, however, is not one that includes the split strikers regularly breaking beyond the United centre-backs.

Solskjaer is very good at taming contests; at creating a congested midfield with cautious tactics that ensure games appear controlled and low-scoring.

Rodgers certainly won’t be committing too many bodies forward, while neither team will be pressing hard in the midst of this exhausting season, and consequently this should be a game of fine margins. Back UNDER 2.5 GOALS at 11/10.

In this potentially timid territorial battle (if there’s one defining tactical feature of pandemic-infused, empty-stadium football, then it’s matches that seem to drift in second gear) the key area could be on the flanks, where Leicester’s wing-backs and United’s full-backs battle for space.

Each set will be expected to overlap significantly in order to avoid their possession becoming stale; each will anticipate pinning the other, setting the stage for territorial dominance.

Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira have rarely been fit to play together this season, but should do so this weekend. They are surely Leicester’s best wing-back pairing, and one with the attacking threat to force Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka into retreat.

However, Solskjaer will likely anticipate the in-form Shaw supporting Marcus Rashford in attack as Wan-Bissaka holds to create a back three, thus mimicking Leicester’s system for extra defensive solidity.

Keep an eye on how these battles play out. It should ultimately define the game.

With Daniel James likely to lose his place to either Edinson Cavani or Anthony Martial, both of whom are back from injury, United will have their first-choice front line back, which probably means more of the same static, ambling football. Without complex attacking interplay coached in training Man Utd regularly look a little lost, only for Bruno Fernandes to conjure a bit of magic out of nowhere.

And so, while it may seem a little simplistic, pre-match analysis of Sunday’s game deserves a basic focus on the battle between Fernandes and Wilfried Ndidi.

Should Leicester’s defensive midfielder successfully limit the Portugal international, whose form has dipped with tiredness, then the hosts can end their seven-year wait for a victory over Man Utd. Back LEICESTER TO QUALIFY at 1/1.