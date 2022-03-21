Liverpool are an exceptionally good football team. We all know that already.

But talk of a quadruple is simply mind-boggling.

One team winning a domestic treble and the Champions League; it would surely be the most incredible feat ever seen in team sports.

It is possible. There is a chance of the Reds doing something stunning.

Having already bagged the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea on penalties, Liverpool have since progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals, while also closing the gap on league leaders Manchester City - who they face in the FA Cup at Wembley.

Let's assess the chances Jurgen Klopp's side have in each competition.

Can Liverpool win the Premier League?

Winning any of the remaining three competitions will be tough, but the league title may be the toughest, mainly due to one massive task.

They realistically need to beat Manchester City at the Etihad.

Given the levels of both Liverpool and City, it wouldn't surprise at all if they were to win all of their other league games - barring the head-to-head - adding more importance to the game on the 10th of April.

If we exclude that game, using Infogol's probabilities we can see that there really isn't much - if anything - between the pair's run-ins, with the points expected to be picked up reading 18.5 (Liverpool) and 19.3 (Man City).