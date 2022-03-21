Carabao Cup winners Liverpool have a chance of winning a historic quadruple this season, but can they actually do it? Jake Osgathorpe runs the numbers.
Liverpool are an exceptionally good football team. We all know that already.
But talk of a quadruple is simply mind-boggling.
One team winning a domestic treble and the Champions League; it would surely be the most incredible feat ever seen in team sports.
It is possible. There is a chance of the Reds doing something stunning.
Having already bagged the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea on penalties, Liverpool have since progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals, while also closing the gap on league leaders Manchester City - who they face in the FA Cup at Wembley.
Let's assess the chances Jurgen Klopp's side have in each competition.
Winning any of the remaining three competitions will be tough, but the league title may be the toughest, mainly due to one massive task.
They realistically need to beat Manchester City at the Etihad.
Given the levels of both Liverpool and City, it wouldn't surprise at all if they were to win all of their other league games - barring the head-to-head - adding more importance to the game on the 10th of April.
If we exclude that game, using Infogol's probabilities we can see that there really isn't much - if anything - between the pair's run-ins, with the points expected to be picked up reading 18.5 (Liverpool) and 19.3 (Man City).
The Infogol model calculates that the Reds have a 28% chance of winning at the Etihad in that massive clash, and that coupled with the current point deficit (a draw at the Etihad would still leave City in charge) means they are still 33.7% second favourites to win the title.
One thing that could play into Liverpool's favour in terms of both the Champions League and the Premier League could be the quarter-final draw of the former, and the dates those games are to be played.
The Reds got arguably the easiest of possible draws in the last eight, facing Portuguese side Benfica, against whom they have a 90.0% chance of qualifying past.
Manchester City were drawn against Manchester United's conquerors Atletico Madrid, and while they too are expected to progress (78.9%), Atletico represent a much tougher test than Benfica, with the two quarter-final legs coming either side of the massive Premier League game between City and Liverpool.
And directly after the second leg comes the FA Cup semi-final. More on that later.
So the draw could help Liverpool in all competitions, and the fact that they have avoided a potential semi-final tie against Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the Champions League means Infogol now rates Klopp's side as the favourites to win the UCL, with a 28.0% chance of doing so.
They must get past Benfica before a clash against either Chelsea or Real Madrid, but Infogol calculates that they have a 52.9% chance of making the final, which wouldn't be new territory for the 2018 runners-up and 2019 winners.
As mentioned, Liverpool face Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup just days after the pair's respective Champions League second legs and a week after the Premier League head-to-head.
It will be another titanic tussle between the two best teams in Europe, most likely the world, with the winner facing Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.
The Infogol model gives Liverpool a 31.0% chance of lifting that trophy.
It is a 43.0% chance Liverpool qualify past City, and whoever gets through that tie would be favoured for glory against either possible opponents.
Fighting on all fronts is a difficult task for any team, but Liverpool have shown that they are capable of doing so.
Jurgen Klopp has built a deep squad full of quality, allowing for rotation without losing any oomph.
Odds correct at 14:30 (21/03/22)
The bookies make it 20/1, so a 4.8% chance, that Liverpool will win everything this season, Infogol isn't as high on their chances.
With the Reds having a 33.7% chance of winning the league title, a 31.0% chance of winning the FA Cup and a 28.0% chance of winning the Champions League, by multiplying the probabilities (0.337 x 0.31 x 0.28) we can calculate that they have a 2.9% chance (34/1) of winning the lot.
That means the bookies price of 20/1 is not a value bet, but it does mean that according to the Infogol model, Liverpool succeed in winning a historic quadruple one in 35 simulations.
It's not likely, but it's not impossible.