Chelsea: Are Tuchel's side the biggest threat to City retaining the Premier League?

Look at the Premier League table on Saturday night and there may be a “C” next to Manchester City’s name. Champions. Again.

Look at it in 12 months’ time and perhaps it will be Chelsea gearing up for a coronation. Certainly there is another, and distinctly, unofficial chart that suggests they could be City’s main rivals next season. It is the Tuchel table. Since Thomas Tuchel became Chelsea manager, they are second only to City. They were 10th before his first game, a 0-0 draw with Wolves, kicked off. That brought the first of 32 points; 10 fewer than City but five more than Manchester United, seven better than Leicester and 12 ahead of Liverpool. Click here for Chelsea's Infogol xG stats and profile

Chelsea under Tuchel: Premier League stats

The Tuchel table shows both Chelsea’s strengths and weaknesses. Chelsea have the joint fewest defeats in his reign, just one, and everything about that 5-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion suggests it was an aberration. And yet the 10-point difference with City, who have played a game more in that time, is explained by Pep Guardiola’s greater ability to win. City have two defeats but no draws in 16: Chelsea have been held five times and four of them were 0-0. Recent champions have all but eliminated the draw, the eventual winners averaging just three per season between 2017 and 2020. To win the league, Tuchel’s Chelsea will first have to win more games. But they have been the Premier League’s outstanding defensive team in his time; conceding eight, and only three when they have had 11 men, and just two to opponents when they had a full complement of players. They have permitted the fewest good chances; their expected goals against is just 8.4, while City, with an xGA of 11.9, are second in that chart. Chelsea have only allowed 35 shots on target in 15 games; in six of those matches their opponents have had under two efforts on target and in seven their xG has been 0.40 or under. These clean sheets are no coincidence, and it is all the more remarkable as Tuchel inherited the team with the 11th best defensive record. There had been 24 shots on target against Frank Lampard’s team in his final five league games at the helm. Lampard only got five away league clean sheets in his reign, whereas Tuchel could get his fifth on Saturday.

What is expected goals (xG)? Expected goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

City can argue their best spell defensively immediately predated Tuchel’s appointment: a two-month period in which they conceded twice in 10 matches and their xGA of 3.82 was 5.60 better than anyone else’s. Yet the big difference since the German’s arrival, and the area that offers most scope for improvement, is in attack. There is a dramatic difference: City have 40 goals to Chelsea’s 20. Guardiola’s men are top scorers by 12, Tuchel’s team tied for seventh in the scoring stakes. That return of 20 goals in 15 games would translate to just 51 in a whole season; no team has won the Premier League with under 67, and the last four have got 85, 106, 95 and 85 respectively. Indeed, 51 goals would be Chelsea’s fewest since they got a mere 46 under Glenn Hoddle in 1995-96, when they came 11th. Chelsea have been more creative than their meagre tally suggests. Their xGF in the Tuchel era is 26.4, second only to City: while Guardiola’s men have 20 more goals, they only have 6.19 more xG. It highlights the difference between good finishers and poor ones. Chelsea underperforming in attack

Werner & Havertz: Goal stats since Tuchel appointment