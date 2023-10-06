Sporting Life
Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria

Burton vs Cambridge tips betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
16:35 · FRI October 06, 2023

Football betting tips: EFL League One

1pt Burton to win at 6/4 (Unibet)

1pt Both teams to score 'no' at Evens (Sky Bet, Betfred)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 11/8 | Draw 11/5 | Away 19/10

Burton Albion were 66/1 outsiders to win Sky Bet League One before a ball was kicked, a bet than Sporting Life tipster Michael Beardmore was sweet on.

So when the Brewers' opening seven matches read W0 D2 L5 and they were rooted to the bottom of the table, Michael - and I would assume any of you fine folk who followed him - had already given up hope.

But two weeks is a long time in football...

What are the best bets?

Burton Albion players with boss Dino Maamria

While a top-four finish for the place money may still be beyond them, BURTON have really turned things around since mid-September, enough for me to be happy to get them onside at 6/4.

Sparked by a highly improbable 3-2 win at Port Vale (xG: PVL 1.25-0.96 BUR).

Dino Maamria's side then picked up unfortunate and fortunate draws with Fleetwood and Reading respectively before impressively beating Wigan in midweek.

During that four-match run, Burton have scored six and conceded just four goals.

Dig a little deeper and their improvements began in the game prior during a 2-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Barnsley, who were restricted to just 0.83 expected goals (xG) in a largely uneventful encounter.

Over their past five fixtures, the Brewers have allowed just 1.01 xGA on average, an indication that there has been a marked improvement in their defensive performances having previously allowed 1.73 per game in their opening seven fixtures.

Gassan Ahadme of Cambridge
Cambridge have dropped off of late

Cambridge are going in the opposite direction.

After an encouraging start, the Us are winless in five games in all competitions, scoring just twice in that period.

Currently 15th in the table, no team above them has scored fewer than their 10 goals in 11 league matches - though this is appears to be a widespread affliction in the third tier this term.

Heading into this weekend, Sky Bet League One was averaging just 2.40 goals per game with 56% of fixtures seeing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' land and 27% of matches featuring under 1.5 goals.

It therefore makes little sense for BTTS 'No' to be priced as the even money outsider in this contest.

Odds correct 1630 BST (06/10/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

