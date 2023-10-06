Burton vs Cambridge tips betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Burton Albion were 66/1 outsiders to win Sky Bet League One before a ball was kicked, a bet than Sporting Life tipster Michael Beardmore was sweet on. So when the Brewers' opening seven matches read W0 D2 L5 and they were rooted to the bottom of the table, Michael - and I would assume any of you fine folk who followed him - had already given up hope. But two weeks is a long time in football...

Burton Albion players with boss Dino Maamria

While a top-four finish for the place money may still be beyond them, BURTON have really turned things around since mid-September, enough for me to be happy to get them onside at 6/4. CLICK HERE to back Burton with Sky Bet Sparked by a highly improbable 3-2 win at Port Vale (xG: PVL 1.25-0.96 BUR). Dino Maamria's side then picked up unfortunate and fortunate draws with Fleetwood and Reading respectively before impressively beating Wigan in midweek. During that four-match run, Burton have scored six and conceded just four goals. Dig a little deeper and their improvements began in the game prior during a 2-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Barnsley, who were restricted to just 0.83 expected goals (xG) in a largely uneventful encounter. Over their past five fixtures, the Brewers have allowed just 1.01 xGA on average, an indication that there has been a marked improvement in their defensive performances having previously allowed 1.73 per game in their opening seven fixtures.

Cambridge have dropped off of late

Cambridge are going in the opposite direction. After an encouraging start, the Us are winless in five games in all competitions, scoring just twice in that period. Currently 15th in the table, no team above them has scored fewer than their 10 goals in 11 league matches - though this is appears to be a widespread affliction in the third tier this term. Heading into this weekend, Sky Bet League One was averaging just 2.40 goals per game with 56% of fixtures seeing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' land and 27% of matches featuring under 1.5 goals. CLICK HERE to back BTTS 'No' with Sky Bet It therefore makes little sense for BTTS 'No' to be priced as the even money outsider in this contest.

