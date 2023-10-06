Burton vs Cambridge betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Burton were 66/1 to win Sky Bet League One in August, a bet Sporting Life tipster Michael Beardmore was sweet on. So when the Brewers were W0 D2 L5 after seven matches, Michael - and I would assume any of you fine folk who followed him - had already given up hope, forced to fess up to the likelihood of being very wrong. But two weeks is a long time in football...

What are the best bets?

While a top-four finish for the place money may still be beyond them, BURTON have really turned things around since mid-September, enough for me to be happy to get them onside at 6/4. CLICK HERE to back Burton to win with Sky Bet Sparked by a highly improbable 3-2 win at Port Vale (xG: PVL 1.25-0.96 BUR), Dino Maamria's side have collected eight points from their past four matches, drawing with Fleetwood and Reading before impressively beating Wigan. During that run, Burton have scored six and conceded just four goals. Dig a little deeper and their improvements really began in the game prior during a 2-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Barnsley (the division's highest scorers) who were restricted to just 0.83 expected goals (xG) in a largely uneventful encounter. Over their past five fixtures, the Brewers have allowed just 1.01 xGA on average, an indication that there has been a marked improvement in their defensive performances having previously allowed 1.73 per game in their opening seven fixtures.

Cambridge have dropped off of late

Cambridge are going in the opposite direction. After an encouraging start, the Us are winless in five games in all competitions, scoring just twice in that period. Currently 15th in the table, no team above them has scored fewer than their 10 goals in 11 league matches - though this appears to be a widespread affliction in the third tier. Heading into this weekend, Sky Bet League One was averaging just 2.40 goals per game with 56% of fixtures seeing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' land and 27% of matches featuring under 1.5 goals. CLICK HERE to back BTTS 'No' with Sky Bet It therefore makes little sense for BTTS 'No' to be priced as the even money outsider in a contest between two teams who create and score little. A perfect weekend for BURTON, now 50/1 just to make the top six, could see them end Monday night just five points outside the play-offs, unfathomable just three weeks ago. Maybe Michael was right all along...

