Burnley’s twice-postponed home fixture against Watford is the only Premier League match taking place this weekend. Jake Pearson has previewed the match-up, picking out his best bet.

Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge of Watford is one of the Hornets’ most crucial of the season, taking on the only team below them in the league. One point taken from the last 24 available was enough for Claudio Ranieri to be shown the exit, with Watford the most out-of-form team in the Premier League. No team has taken fewer points over the last six, eight or ten matches, and arresting that slide could prove to be one of the biggest asks of Hodgson’s managerial career. He has previous though, the work he did at Crystal Palace nothing short of outstanding, and Sean Dyche will likely be cursing his luck that Ranieri was relieved of his duties a game too early, at least from Burnley’s point of view.

The Clarets may be propping up the Premier League, but there is hope yet, Dyche’s men holding at least two games in hand over every other team in the league – five games in some cases. Points on the board are obviously preferable, but Burnley do have the attributes to accrue enough to remain in the division for another season. It is crucial they do not lose this game, however, as a victory for Watford would move them five points clear of the Turf Moor outfit, and games in hand or not, a gap like that at this stage of the season becomes increasingly difficult to bridge. Chris Wood’s departure to relegation rivals Newcastle was undoubtedly a blow for Burnley, but in signing Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg, the Clarets will feel confident they have ultimately pulled off a shrewd bit of business.

However, goals in the Bundesliga does not automatically translate to goals in the Premier League, as we have seen on many occasions, but with Maxwel Cornet available after Ivory Coast’s exit from the African Cup of Nations, Burnley should have enough firepower to breach a defence that has conceded 20 goals in their last eight fixtures. Burnley’s standout performers this season have been their own defenders, with the Clarets actually conceding the eighth fewest goals in the Premier League – albeit from fewer matches. At Turf Moor they have conceded just eight times, and though they have tasted victory just once on home soil this season, they haven’t lost a Premier League home match since September. Surprisingly, the Clarets have created better quality of chances than their visitors on all but two occasions this season, winning the expected goals (xG) battle against Brighton, Leeds, Arsenal, Norwich and Brentford – they have been somewhat unfortunate not to have picked up more points at Turf Moor.

The Clarets demonstrated against Arsenal in their last fixture just how difficult they can be to break down, holding the in-form Gunners to a 0-0 draw, and the fact that they have conceded just five big chances – a chance with a 35% or higher chance of being scored – at home all season adds further credence to the theory that, despite poor results, Burnley have performed well from a defensive standpoint. Burnley are deserved favourites to win this match, but there is an argument to had that they should be even shorter than they are. It is difficult to quantify the appointment of a new manager in probabilistic terms, and though Hodgson has the wherewithal to improve this Watford side, this game could come a little too soon for him to get his ideas across. With a solid base at Turf Moor from which to build, a price of 5/4 about a BURNLEY WIN makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Burnley with Sky Bet

Burnley v Watford best bets and score prediction 1pt Burnley to win at 5/4 (General) Score prediction: Burnley 1-0 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (02/02/22)

