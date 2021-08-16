Two relegation-threatened teams face off at Turf Moor on Wednesday, as Burnley host Watford. Liam Kelly has picked out an interesting shots bet as value.

Burnley have the opportunity to jump out of the relegation with a win in this one, sitting two points behind Watford after a rather eventless 0-0 draw with West Ham at the weekend (xG: BUR 0.75 - 0.85 WHU). The Hornets kicked off the previous Premier League gameweek with a defeat at Brentford, giving up a one-goal lead and conceding a stoppage time penalty following a dismal second half display.

After looking comfortable in the opening 45 minutes, Claudio Ranieri's side allowed 1.67 expected goals (xG) after the break, reverting back to the defensive process that has plagued them all season. Watford have now conceded 31 goals in 16 games, allowing 1.84 expected goals against (xGA) — the third-worst numbers in the league in each metric. Often relying on stellar performances from the likes of Josh King and Emmanuel Dennis in attack to neutralise that issue, Watford seem content to let teams pierce their press if it suits their attacking needs, which is leading to plenty of shots allowed. Ranieri's side have allowed an average of 14.8 shots per game in the league this season, which leads us nicely to our tip.

BURNLEY TO HAVE 14 OR MORE SHOTS makes appeal at a shade of odds-on, even if the Clarets have failed to score in their last three matches, averaging just 0.55 xGF per game across those fixtures. Admittedly, Burnley only managed nine shots against West Ham on Sunday, but Sean Dyche would have been happy with a draw against a top four challenger. As for the rest, five of Burnley's other six home games have seen them record 14 or more shots, only failing to surpass that mark in a 1-1 draw with Leeds where they registered only one shot after taking a lead in the 61st minute. They should enjoy some success against one of the worst defensive teams in the league, making the 10/11 available for the selection a solid proposition. On a given day, Watford do pose a significant threat at the other end, so there's a good chance that game state won't play as big a part in the outcome. Take Dyche's side to test the Hornets in a match-up that is creeping towards must-win territory.

Burnley v Watford best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Burnley to have 14 or more shots at 10/11 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook) Score prediction: Burnley 2-1 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1430 GMT (14/12/21)

