A big game at Turf Moor, with relegation threatened Burnley hosting title chasing Manchester City. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing a best bet.

Burnley are in big trouble. It is a very real possibility that their Premier League stay may come to an end this season, with Sean Dyche's side four points from safety. The last thing they need then, is a visit from the reigning league champions, who could well be second in the table come kick-off time. Manchester City were left frustrated on their last league away day by Crystal Palace, a result that allowed Liverpool to cut the gap at the top to just a solitary point. Despite a big Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on the horizon, and after that draw at Selhurst, we can expect City to be at full throttle here.

Burnley won't be an easy victory though, with the Clarets having played their best football at Turf Moor, shown by their xG process which has them ranked as the 13th best home side in the division (1.33 xGF, 1.42 xGA per home game). Also perhaps on the mind of Dyche and his players will be the numerous shellacking's they have been on the receiving end of by Manchester City in recent years, and the potential importance of goal difference come the end of the season. Burnley have played City nine times across all competitions since the start of the 2018/19 season, losing by an aggregate scoreline of 32-1.

The fact that Everton's (fourth-bottom) goal difference (-18) is currently worst than Burnley's (-16) is a big incentive for them to knuckle down here and avoid a heavy defeat, especially with the pair meeting in a huge clash on Wednesday. City have been exceptional on their travels this season, but they haven't been as high-scoring as we have seen in recent years, with their away matches averaging just 2.40 goals per game. Their defensive process on the road is a league best 0.79 xGA per game, which is why they have conceded just eight times, and largely why 53% of their away matches have gone under 2.5 goals.

That means it looks unlikely that Burnley will score here, whereas City should create plenty of opportunities, as they always do. With all of that in mind, City's somewhat controlled approach and Burnley's steady home process - coupled with desperation - MAN CITY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS appeals at a shade of odds-against. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet A total of 10 of City's 13 away matches have gone under 3.5 goals, while seven of their 11 away wins have seen this bet cop. Burnley's tenacious and likely deep-lying approach in the attempt to avoid a beating will contribute to a tight game, while both sides will undoubtedly have an eye on upcoming fixtures, which could see City in particular take their foot off the gas should they go a couple in front.

Burnley v Manchester City best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 21/20 (Boylesports) Score prediction: Burnley 0-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1500 GMT (30/03/21)