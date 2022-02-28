Jake Pearson previews Burnley's hosting of Leicester in this midweek's only Premier League fixture, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

Victories against Brighton and Tottenham, followed by a draw away at Crystal Palace at the weekend, have put Burnley on the brink of climbing out of the relegation zone, and a point at home to Leicester on Tuesday would actually see them overtake Everton in the table, moving Frank Lampard’s men into the bottom three. Sean Dyche’s men have now lost just one of their last seven matches, and that was a narrow 1-0 loss to Liverpool. Despite the Clarets’ good run of form however, their performances haven’t particularly improved a huge amount, losing the xG (expected goals) battle in five of those matches – and against Brighton their xG was a minute 0.02 higher.

By contrast, Leicester’s performances haven’t been as poor as their results might suggest, particularly recently. Two wins over Randers in the Europa Conference League knockout-round play-offs may have boosted the Foxes’ confidence slightly, but it remains five Premier League matches without a victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side. An important caveat to consider with regards to Leicester’s recent results though, is that each of their last seven opponents are currently positioned in the top half of the table, with six of those in the top eight. That they also won the ‘xG battle’ in three of their last four puts paid to some of the negative narrative surrounding their current predicament. Rodgers’ men are still creating chances, but perhaps crucially they have conceded fewer than 1.0 xGA (expected goals against) in both of their last two league matches, something they had done in just three of their previous 21. Whichever way you choose to analyse this match, it is difficult to get away from the idea that 6/4 about a LEICESTER WIN is an appealing price. CLICK HERE to back Leicester with Sky Bet

The average closing price for a Leicester win has been getting gradually larger and larger as the season has progressed, perhaps understandably so given their results, but they have been unfortunate not to justify their generous prices in at least their last two, and perhaps this is the game that rewards people’s faith in the Foxes. If they can shore things up at the back, which, if the last two performances are anything to go by, they are on their way to doing, they can once again become a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League, and Burnley could well catch the Foxes at an inopportune moment as far as Sean Dyche's men are concerned.

Burnley v Leicester best bets and score prediction 1pt Leicester to win at 6/4 (Spreadex) Score prediction: Burnley 1-2 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1515 GMT (28/02/22)