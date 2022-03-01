Jake Pearson previews Chelsea's trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley, providing a best bet and score prediction.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Chelsea to win (-1 handicap) at 7/5 (Betfair, Spreadex) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Burnley missed out on the chance to climb out of the bottom three on Tuesday as they lost 2-0 at home to Leicester, but they remain just a point behind fourth-bottom Everton, with just a further point to Leeds a place above. The Clarets arguably created enough chances to come away from that match with at least a point but they do need to start putting points on the board again if they are to stave off relegation for another season. It will not be easy for Sean Dyche’s men though, with four of their next seven matches coming against teams currently residing in the Premier League’s top eight, starting with Chelsea’s visit to Turf Moor.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The Blues arrive into this fixture on the back of a come-from-behind win over Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup, avoiding embarrassment thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s 78th-minute winner. The idea that Thomas Tuchel’s side have looked a little off the pace in recent weeks, despite not losing a match inside 90 minutes since their 1-0 defeat by Manchester City ten outings ago – one of just three league defeats they have suffered this season – is testament to just how strong the Premier League is this season, in particular the three front-runners. The Blues remain the third best side in the division by a fair way and are perhaps being underestimated slightly at present. An important factor to consider here is how impressive Chelsea have been on the road this season, with only City picking up more points away from home.

Eight goals conceded across their 13 away matches this season is matched only by Pep Guardiola’s men, while no side has a better clean sheet percentage when on the road (54%). Given Burnley have picked up the third-fewest points at home this season, winning just twice and failing to score in six of their 12 matches at Turf Moor, a comfortable Chelsea win looks on the cards. The recent perception surrounding Chelsea means their price to win this match is arguably a little bigger than it should be, and 1/2 certainly makes appeal, but the 7/5 on offer about CHELSEA -1 HANDICAP stands out as a price too good to turn down and is the recommended selection in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea -1 with Sky Bet Ten of Chelsea’s 14 wins this season have come by a margin of two or more goals, with the Blues scoring at least two goals in 80% of their fixtures, while six of Burnley’s ten defeats have come by a margin of two or more goals. Chelsea may not have been scoring goals for fun of late, but this is still the third-best attacking team in England, both in terms of goals scored and chances created, so expect the Blues to lace up their shooting boots and put a couple past Burnley.

Burnley v Chelsea best bets and score prediction 1pt Chelsea to win (-1 handicap) at 7/5 (Betfair, Spreadex) Score prediction: Burnley 0-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1040 GMT (03/03/22)