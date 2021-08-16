Just two and a half hours before the fixture between the two top-flight strugglers was set to kick off, Burnley confirmed Wednesday evening’s fixture was off.

“Burnley can confirm tonight’s match against Watford has been postponed due to an ongoing Covid outbreak within the opposition squad,” the Clarets said in a brief statement.

The match between Tottenham and Brighton last Sunday had to be called off due to an outbreak at the north London club, while late on Monday night the league announced the Brentford v Manchester United match had been postponed.