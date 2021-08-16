Bundesliga betting tips: Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

The Bundesliga returns this weekend with two games televised on Sky Sports. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.
1pt Erling Haaland to score 2+ goals in Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt at 9/4 (General)
1pt Leroy Sane to score anytime in Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayern Munich at 16/5 (Sky Bet)
The odds suggest that Borussia Dortmund will be the 'best of the rest' behind Bayern this season and they can start off with three points against an Eintracht Frankfurt side whose season began with a shock DFB-Pokal defeat at third tier Mannheim.
Major departures such as striker Andre Silva for RB Leipzig and head coach Adi Hütter to Mönchengladbach have left Eintracht in a weaker position than last season and that cup defeat highlights a potentially worrying lack of quality depth to go with this season.
Dortmund are as short as 4/11 in places for victory with the -1 handicap only pushing those odds to even money. A home victory is expected and a comfortable one at that - it's important that Dortmund start in positive fashion.
It's not exactly an incredible find to say that Erling Haaland will probably score here but there is value in the 9/4 general price on HAALAND TO SCORE 2+ GOALS in this contest. His campaign began with a hat-trick against 3. Liga side Wehen in the cup.
While a brace seems a big task and the odds may be shorter than some expect, the fact is that Haaland was incredible in this area last season. In the Bundesliga, he scored two or more goals in 11 different games. A brace came in four Champions League outings alongside one in the DFB-Pokal final against Leipzig. It's a fantastic record.
Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions last season. Will he get more this time around? You'd back him to do so. That means his goalscorer odds will continue to get shorter as the campaign progresses and the value is there now. For comparison, Robert Lewandowski is also 9/4 for 2+ goals as Bayern go to Mönchengladbach and that is a tougher opponent.
The Bundesliga is Bayern Munich's. They are a remarkably short 1/7 in places to win their tenth consecutive German crown and they've got an incredibly talented head coach in Julian Nagelsmann to carry on the work carried out by Hansi Flick.
It's hardly a surprise that the odds are as short as they are when we factor in their dominance and the squad they can call upon. Talent in every position means that injuries rarely hold them back - although a lot can be made of Robert Lewandowski's high number of goals firing them to glory.
While those goals were key, reports from Germany state that the club expect others to contribute more significantly in this department. Kicker claimed that Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane are all in focus - particularly Sane who was a big money acquisition from Manchester City.
Sane's 2020/21 campaign wasn't a disaster but it could have been better. He played 32 times in the Bundesliga but only 18 of those were starts. He scored six goals from an xG of 5.43 alongside nine assists from 6.03 xA.
With that desire for more goals in mind, it is worth backing Sane early season before the odds become shorter later in the campaign and the 16/5 on SANE TO SCORE ANYTIME seems great value, even if it is a game against tough opposition.
Mönchengladbach should enjoy a good season and they're backed for a top-four finish in our Bundesliga outright preview but opening day should end in defeat as they face the team who have established themselves as the kings of this league.
Bayern are 1/2 for victory with a best price of 3/5 available. There's little appeal in taking such short odds and the better value can be found in backing Sane to strike. Goals will be a key focus of his campaign.
Odds correct at 1130 BST (12/08/21)
