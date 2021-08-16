Bundesliga betting tips: Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

The odds suggest that Borussia Dortmund will be the 'best of the rest' behind Bayern this season and they can start off with three points against an Eintracht Frankfurt side whose season began with a shock DFB-Pokal defeat at third tier Mannheim.

Major departures such as striker Andre Silva for RB Leipzig and head coach Adi Hütter to Mönchengladbach have left Eintracht in a weaker position than last season and that cup defeat highlights a potentially worrying lack of quality depth to go with this season.

Dortmund are as short as 4/11 in places for victory with the -1 handicap only pushing those odds to even money. A home victory is expected and a comfortable one at that - it's important that Dortmund start in positive fashion.

It's not exactly an incredible find to say that Erling Haaland will probably score here but there is value in the 9/4 general price on HAALAND TO SCORE 2+ GOALS in this contest. His campaign began with a hat-trick against 3. Liga side Wehen in the cup.

While a brace seems a big task and the odds may be shorter than some expect, the fact is that Haaland was incredible in this area last season. In the Bundesliga, he scored two or more goals in 11 different games. A brace came in four Champions League outings alongside one in the DFB-Pokal final against Leipzig. It's a fantastic record.

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions last season. Will he get more this time around? You'd back him to do so. That means his goalscorer odds will continue to get shorter as the campaign progresses and the value is there now. For comparison, Robert Lewandowski is also 9/4 for 2+ goals as Bayern go to Mönchengladbach and that is a tougher opponent.

Score prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)