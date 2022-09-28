The Bundesliga returns from the international break and Tom Carnduff picks out three best bets for the weekend action.

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen 19:30 BST, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Mix BAYERN. IN. CRISIS. It's now FOUR games without victory in the league for the reigning champions - they sit 5th in the Bundesliga table. They didn't even know there was a 5th in the table. After seven games, they are trailing current leaders...erm...Union Berlin by five points. It's turning out to be the season all of us expected. It's not just Bayern struggling though, a few of those expected to perform have failed to hit the heights, which moves us on nicely to... LEVERKUSEN. IN. CRISIS. Just five points gained from a possible 21 sees them involved in an early season relegation battle, rather than for position in the European places. Of course, it's still early days and we're only around a fifth of the way through the campaign. We can confidently predict that these two teams turn it around, especially the hosts.

The good news for the neutral is that 1) this game is on TV and 2) both teams have demonstrated how strong they are in attack. Bayern occupy top spot for open play xG this season, with Leverkusen sitting in 2nd. This game should hopefully provide us with plenty of goals. Over 3.5 is a short 8/11 best price, with some even going as small as 13/20, which makes the 6/4 on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN THE SECOND-HALF an appealing play. CLICK HERE to back BTTS in the second-half with Sky Bet Bayern have conceded just twice in the first-half of matches, but that figure doubles to four in the second. It's the same pattern for Leverkusen, who also see twice the amount in the second-half (four to eight). Backing this selection would have won in the last two league matches involving these sides, with Bayern held by Stuttgart and Leverkusen picking up a point away at Hertha Berlin. Goals are expected on Friday night - backing both to strike after the half-time whistle provides the value.

Werder Bremen v Borussia Mönchengladbach 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Football Borussia Mönchengladbach are looking to put last season's poor showing behind them and, under the guidance of Daniel Farke, they are doing just that as they sit 6th after seven games. Werder Bremen's start has also been a positive one. Nine points gained leaves them in 10th with the highlight being a 3-2 victory over Dortmund - they were 2-0 down in the 88th minute. Both teams have demonstrated strong defensive underlying numbers as they sit in the bottom-six for open play xGA. However, the one successful route for the visitors could be in set-pieces. At 14/1, it's worth a gamble on NICO ELVEDI ANYTIME GOALSCORER. He found the net in the win over Hoffenheim on opening weekend. CLICK HERE to back Nico Elvedi anytime goalscorer with Sky Bet The centre-back missed the draw at Freiburg but marked his return to the line-up with an early shot on target as they won 3-0 against RB Leipzig. Only Köln have posted a higher set-piece xG than Mönchengladbach across the opening seven games of the season.

On the flip side, Bremen are fifth for set-piece xGA which has led to them conceding three from free-kicks and corners. That could be a problem against a side who have scored four. Elvedi's opening six games have returned four shots, with only two players averaging a higher amount of aerial duels won per game in this squad. Considering the contrasting fortunes in these situations, there is appeal in backing the Mönchengladbach centre-back to net at a huge price.

Schalke v Augsburg 16:30 BST, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports Football It's the type of game I love. One team bad at defending set-pieces coming up against one who can create from them. Schalke has the highest set-piece xGA following the first seven games of the season, meaning that they have conceded four goals from free-kicks and corners. Only three teams have posted a better xG from set-pieces than Augsburg, and they can consider themselves unlucky that they haven't managed to strike more than twice. Set-pieces are crucial for the away side, especially when we consider how low their open play xG is. They know the opportunity that this presents to them. At a best price of 20/1, it's well worth a play on MAXIMILIAN BAUER TO SCORE ANYTIME. He is a dominant figure in the air for Augsburg. Click here to back Maximilian Bauer anytime goalscorer with Sky Bet His 3.4 aerials won per game average is the highest by far in this squad, and it is at the higher end when it comes to this metric among all players in the Bundesliga.

Bauer has registered at least one shot in four of his last five games, with a huge amount of three coming as they stunned Bayern Munich with a 1-0 victory last time out. He should have scored this season, with the total of six shots leading to an xG figure of 1.31. Against this Schalke side, Bauer can convert one of those opportunities.