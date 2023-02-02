Tom Carnduff's profitable Bundesliga column focuses on Matchday 19, with three best bets for each day of the weekend.

Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen TV: Sky Sports Football

19:30 GMT, Friday Bayer Leverkusen are enjoying life under Xabi Alonso, but their charge up the Bundesliga table took a brief hit with defeat to Dortmund last time out. That said, they were somewhat unfortunate not to get at least a point when we factor in the chances created by both sides. Leverkusen did more than enough to score goals of their own. The 1.57 xG created in that game was the seventh time in ten league games with Alonso at the helm where they've posted 1.50 xG or above.

We can hold some confidence that they will bounce back in Friday's televised clash, and the 4/5 price on victory looks good enough if you're after something a bit shorter. But an event last weekend made the 10/1 available on EDMOND TAPSOBA to score anytime an intriguing bet. CLICK HERE to back Edmond Tapsoba to score anytime with Sky Bet The centre-back netted his first goal of the season, but what was key here is that it was from the spot. The defender was on penalty duties, and presumably will carry on going forward. He's the one who ended Leverkusen's unfortunate streak in these situations, with Die Werkself missing their last six in all competitions prior to Tapsoba's strike. Even if it isn't a penalty, Augsburg's set-piece woes plays further into Tapsoba's potential for a goal. They hold the highest set-piece xGA in the Bundesliga, per Opta Analyst. Leverkusen are by no means prolific from them, but they have the quality to capitalise. Given the penalty responsibility he now has, in a game they should win, Tapsoba looks a great bet on Friday night.

Köln v RB Leipzig 14:30 GMT, Saturday One of a few eye-catching fixtures in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Köln welcome RB Leipzig in what has all the potential to be a very entertaining contest. Both are unbeaten in their three league games since the return, with Köln securing a huge 7-1 victory over Bremen in their last content in front of their own supporters. Steffen Baumgart's side won't be intimidated by the fact that they are coming up against a 'top' side, as they will attack and look to take opportunities when they come their way. This should be an end-to-end intense game, and with that, it's worth taking the 3/1 best price on OVER 11.5 CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Over 11.5 corners with Sky Bet The two teams here see a high number of corners anyway. On average, Köln's Bundesliga contests have 11.06 per game, while Leipzig see 8.89 - although they take 5.22 in that. Köln's home contests see 5.88 taken compared with 5.50 in away games. The numbers and recent history is there, but this game has the feel of one that will open up and lead to the ball being deflected behind on multiple occasions.

Stuttgart v Werder Bremen TV: Sky Sports Football

14:30 GMT, Sunday Stuttgart have seen two points returned in their three league contests following the restart, but the performances should have delivered more. The underlying numbers have been favourable to them. While conceding the majority of the chances against Hoffenheim, it was the opposite story against Mainz and yet both games ended in a draw. They also posted the higher xG tally in a recent defeat away at Leipzig. Granted their goal was a penalty, but they had a few good chances from open play that they failed to convert. Ultimately, it's 4.8 xGF and 4.9 xGA across their last three. A minor negative, but that will have been affected by the bigger difference in Hoffenheim's favour. At a general price of 11/10, the appeal is there in taking STUTTGART TO WIN this one. CLICK HERE to back Stuttgart to win with Sky Bet By contrast, Werder's restart has delivered two defeats from three - including a 7-1 hammering in their last away game at Köln. Defensively, they did well to limit Wolfsburg, who had been in great form before their meeting, but they may face issues keeping this decent enough Stuttgart attack quiet. Werder benefitted from a good start to the season but the underlying numbers have dropped off since. They posted 14.8 xG and 13.2 xGA in their first nine games; it's been 9.3 xG and 17.2 xGA in the nine games since. It's the opposite story for Stuttgart, with 11.4 xG in their first nine to 14.6 xG in the nine previous, and they can capitalise on a struggling Werder defence here.

