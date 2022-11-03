Borussia Mönchengladbach v Stuttgart

19:30 GMT, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Mix

Borussia Mönchengladbach find themselves in the bottom-half of the Bundesliga table, with just four wins gained from 12 matches played.

Stuttgart aren't going much better, with just two points separating them and Bayer Leverkusen - a surprise name sitting in 16th as we approach the World Cup break.

All four of Mönchengladbach's wins have come at home though, and they are priced above even money with a number of bookmakers to secure victory here.

Instead, my eye was caught by a goalscorer price - and not just because we had three winners from three last weekend.

At 15/8, backing MARCUS THURAM TO SCORE ANYTIME is too big to ignore.

The forward has netted eight goals from 7.53 xG in 12 Bundesliga outings this season, that all coming from an average of 2.26 shots on target per game.

Only Bayern Munich and Leipzig have seen a higher xG created in home games this season than Mönchengladbach (13.1), while Thuram has seen a number of opportunities when playing in familiar surroundings.

He's averaged 0.68 xG/95 in home league contests this season, and represents great value against a Stuttgart side who have conceded the fifth-highest amount of goals this season.