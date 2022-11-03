After three winning goalscorers last week at prices of 7/5, 11/8 and 13/2, Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for the latest Bundesliga action.
1pt Marcus Thuram to score anytime in Borussia Mönchengladbach v Stuttgart at 15/8 (BoyleSports)
1pt Christopher Nkunku to score anytime in Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig at 15/8 (General)
Borussia Mönchengladbach find themselves in the bottom-half of the Bundesliga table, with just four wins gained from 12 matches played.
Stuttgart aren't going much better, with just two points separating them and Bayer Leverkusen - a surprise name sitting in 16th as we approach the World Cup break.
All four of Mönchengladbach's wins have come at home though, and they are priced above even money with a number of bookmakers to secure victory here.
Instead, my eye was caught by a goalscorer price - and not just because we had three winners from three last weekend.
At 15/8, backing MARCUS THURAM TO SCORE ANYTIME is too big to ignore.
The forward has netted eight goals from 7.53 xG in 12 Bundesliga outings this season, that all coming from an average of 2.26 shots on target per game.
Only Bayern Munich and Leipzig have seen a higher xG created in home games this season than Mönchengladbach (13.1), while Thuram has seen a number of opportunities when playing in familiar surroundings.
He's averaged 0.68 xG/95 in home league contests this season, and represents great value against a Stuttgart side who have conceded the fifth-highest amount of goals this season.
RB Leipzig have overcome their poor start to the season and have a chance of sitting inside the top-four as we hit the World Cup break.
The one concern for them is their away form though, with no winners coming from six trips in the Bundesliga. That makes us reluctant to back them for success here.
That said, there remains value in targeting the visitors and taking the 15/8 price with multiple bookmakers on CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU TO SCORE ANYTIME.
The Leipzig forward has scored in each of his last four outings across all competitions - one of those came in the home win over Real Madrid.
He's averaging an impressive 0.54 xG/95 in all competitions, with his high volume of shots contributing to his threat in front of goal.
Hoffenheim have been good, and victory here moves them above Leipzig in the table, but the visitors should have opportunities to strike and Nkunku can take one of them.
With Timo Werner out, further emphasis is placed on Nkunku to deliver. He can do so at a nice price.
Odds correct at 1635 BST (03/11/22)
