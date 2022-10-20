Mainz v Köln

19:30 BST, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Mix

Köln's 3-2 victory over Augsburg last time out kept them among the group of teams currently around the European places in this early stage of the season.

It also kept a recent run of high-scoring games going, and there's little reason to believe that will stop as they travel to Mainz on Friday night.

OVER 2.5 GOALS is a general price of 5/6, and that provides appeal when we account for their recent showings.

It's not three Bundesliga games in a row where both teams have scored two goals, with Köln successful in two of those. It's not a huge surprise when we consider the underlying numbers.

They've established themselves as the biggest threats from set-pieces by some distance, according to the xG, while their open play numbers are also promising.

It's a good sign against a Mainz side averaging 1.42 xGA per league game this season, but one who have been scoring with goals coming in their recent outings.

In total, 20% of Köln games in the 22/23 Bundesligah have seen three or more scored in the first-half, while this figure jumps up to 40% for away contests.

At a price pushing towards even money, there is appeal in taking over 2.5 goals coming across the entire contest.