Tom Carnduff picks out his two best bets for the weekend's Bundesliga action, with focus on Friday and Saturday games.
2pts Over 2.5 goals in Mainz v Köln at 5/6 (General)
1pt Marcus Thuram to score anytime in Borussia Mönchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt at 11/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Köln's 3-2 victory over Augsburg last time out kept them among the group of teams currently around the European places in this early stage of the season.
It also kept a recent run of high-scoring games going, and there's little reason to believe that will stop as they travel to Mainz on Friday night.
OVER 2.5 GOALS is a general price of 5/6, and that provides appeal when we account for their recent showings.
It's not three Bundesliga games in a row where both teams have scored two goals, with Köln successful in two of those. It's not a huge surprise when we consider the underlying numbers.
They've established themselves as the biggest threats from set-pieces by some distance, according to the xG, while their open play numbers are also promising.
It's a good sign against a Mainz side averaging 1.42 xGA per league game this season, but one who have been scoring with goals coming in their recent outings.
In total, 20% of Köln games in the 22/23 Bundesligah have seen three or more scored in the first-half, while this figure jumps up to 40% for away contests.
At a price pushing towards even money, there is appeal in taking over 2.5 goals coming across the entire contest.
A fascinating meeting in Saturday's late kick-off as two European hopefuls meet.
Borussia Mönchengladbach take on Eintracht Frankfurt with both teams separated by a single point in the Bundesliga table.
We should expect goals given what we have seen from the sides so far. The hosts sit third for xGF in Germany's top-flight with an average of 1.85 per game.
Eintracht are boasting 1.61 xGF per outing and the defensive records should benefit the opposition attacks. Mönchengladbach see an average 1.58 xGA; Frankfurt are on 1.31.
Rather than take the short price on Over 2.5 goals, the better value comes in the 11/5 best price on MARCUS THURAM TO SCORE ANYTIME.
The forward has been in great form this season, netting seven goals in his ten appearances with an impressive 0.66 xG per match average.
His massive total of 41 shots has also seen 23 efforts on target and he should have multiple opportunities to strike in this contest.
Only Bochum, Leverkusen and Schalke have conceded more than Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this season, they will have issues keeping Thuram and Mönchengladbach quiet.
Odds correct at 1615 BST (20/10/22)
