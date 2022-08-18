Borussia Mönchengladbach v Hertha Berlin

19:30 BST, Friday

TV: Live Streaming

Hertha got their first point of the season in a home draw with Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, but a trip to a rejuvenated Borussia Mönchengladbach should see them leave empty-handed.

Daniel Farke's men have a win and a draw on their tally so far - although they were denied by a 93rd minute penalty in their contest against Schalke.

They were utterly dominant in their previous home game - that being a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim. They generated 1.92 xGF while restricting their opponents to a tiny 0.08 xGA.

Leading the line has been Marcus Thuram, and there is big appeal in taking the 21/10 price on THURAM TO SCORE ANYTIME.

In Mönchengladbach's three competitive outings this season, he has scored five goals (two in the league and three in the cup). A point of interest is that he has played the full 90 minutes in all three.

His two in the Bundesliga have come from nine shots - five of which were on target - and 1.07 xG. He is thriving under Farke at the club.

The hosts are a short 1/2 to secure victory on Friday night. Those odds highlight just how one-way this game is expected to be and THURAM can continue his fine form in front of goal.