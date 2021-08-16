Bundesliga betting tips: Bayern Munich v FC Köln

Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for the televised Bundesliga action taking place over the weekend.

Football betting tips: Bundesliga 1pt Borussia Mönchengladbach to beat Bayer Leverkusen at 2/1 (General) 1pt Josip Stanisic to score anytime in Bayern Munich v FC Köln at 12/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Bayern Munich v FC Köln Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football Bayern Munich can feel somewhat unlucky that they didn't secure all three points after a 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach on opening night. They posted an xG figure of 3.13 but could only find the net once. Of course, it was Robert Lewandowski who scored that and he would net two more in a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Super Cup in midweek. They are an incredibly short 1/10 for the win on Sunday and recent history suggests that they will do just that. No team enjoys playing Bayern but Köln must fear this fixture - the Bavarians have won three of their last four meetings by a three-goal or greater margin. The Infogol model has the orange flame on for this one, meaning goals are expected. It's viewed as a 62% chance for four or more while the best odds of 5/6 available on the Oddschecker grid give an implied probability of a much lower 54.5%.

CLICK HERE TO like our new Facebook page

That's a solid outright option and it's worth taking that as it is because a Bayern win with over 3.5 remains an odds-on price. Instead though, the price that really jumps out can be found in the anytime goalscorer market and that's the 12/1 on JOSIP STANISIC to score anytime. CLICK HERE to back Josip Stanisic to score anytime with Sky Bet The 21-year-old is stepping in for the injured Benjamin Pavard at right-back but his position in the back line shouldn't put us off backing him to strike anytime - particularly with Julian Nagelsmann now in charge. Stanisic hit a significant three shots in last week's draw with Mönchengladbach - two of which were on target - and he finished with a considerable 0.41 xG. He made one appearance last season - starting at left-back in a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin - and there he had two total shots with an xG of 0.13. He isn't exactly a prolific scorer in his 3. Liga career but his involvement in the first team - playing in this system - suggests that goals are on the way. Against a weaker opponent than last week, STANISIC can strike. Score prediction: Bayern Munich 4-0 FC Köln (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football Both sides began the season with 1-1 draws but it will be Borussia Mönchengladbach who should be the more disappointed of the two - they had numerous opportunities late in their game to grab all three points against Bayern Munich. Leverkusen were held at a Union Berlin side who have shown that they can get results against the best at home but they will be left feeling a little uninspired by the little shown from their attacking department. Only four teams posted a smaller xG figure than Leverkusen's 0.81 although they had the second-best defence in terms of xGA. While Mönchengladbach conceded 3.13 xG, it should be noted that they faced a considerably harder opponent. While they did beat Mönchengladbach last season, Leverkusen's results against others in and around the top four was hit-and-miss and we're still uncertain if they've fully recovered from a very poor second half of the campaign. Little was done to answer any concerns in last week's draw.

With the away side viewed as the outsiders, there is value in taking the 2/1 on MÖNCHENGLADBACH TO WIN that is available with a few bookmakers. A positive result against the long-standing champions puts them in a good position here. CLICK HERE to back Borussia Mönchengladbach to beat Bayer Leverkusen with Sky Bet Big things are hoped of Mönchengladbach under Adi Hütter's guidance and this game - despite being early on in the season - could prove vital in deciding who secures a spot in the top four. The 12/5 on Alassane Plea and 11/4 for Marcus Thuram are two anytime goalscorer prices which also draw interest but the outright price available on MÖNCHENGLADBACH TO WIN is too good to move away from. Score prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

CLICK TO READ: Lewandowski backed for City move