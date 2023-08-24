Brighton vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Pervis Estupinan 2+ shots at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Table-topping Brighton will be looking to maintain their winning start with the visit of West Ham in the feature game on Saturday evening.
The hosts dispatched of Luton and Wolves by the same 4-1 scoreline. Their performances showcased all the offensive flair, and defensive fragility, that has become synonymous with Roberto De Zerbi’s swashbuckling Seagulls.
The Hammers have made an unbeaten start of their own.
David Moyes' side may have ridden their luck in the 3-1 win against Chelsea last Sunday but it proved just the tonic after what has been a turbulent summer. It was not so long ago that the Scottish supremo was leading the sack race.
PERVIS ESTUPINAN has started the season brilliantly.
In Brighton’s victory over Wolves last weekend, the left-back opened his account for the campaign and contributed to another goal with an assist for Kaoru Mitoma’s opener.
It is the Ecuadorian’s price to have 2+ SHOTS that appeals here at 6/4 - it is odds-on in places.
The full-back has met this line in each of his two appearances this campaign, picking up where he left off last season when he racked up 18 attempts in 13 starts.
The Seagulls top the Premier League shot charts (21.5 per game) and I fancy the attack-minded Estupinan to unleash a couple against the Hammers, a side who have allowed 30 shots in their two league games thus far.
Goals and three points.
These are the two things that have underpinned De Zerbi’s south coast stint.
In the 32 Premier League games he oversaw last season, his side won 49 points, scoring 61 goals and conceding 48 in the process.
Score prediction: Brighton 4-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)
Julio Enciso is unavailable on Saturday after he was forced off in the second half of Brighton's victory over Wolves.
Joao Pedro should replace him in the starting XI, slotting in behind Danny Welbeck. The Seagulls' record signing dropped to the bench last weekend despite scoring from the spot on matchday one.
For West Ham, Angelo Ogbonna is expected to replace the suspended Nayef Aguerd, who is unavailable following his red card against Chelsea.
James Ward-Prowse should keep his spot in central midfield after grabbing two assists during his Hammers debut.
Brighton: Steele; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck
West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio
Odds correct at 1200 BST (24/08/23)
