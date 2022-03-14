Jake Pearson previews Tottenham's visit to the Amex to face an out-of-form Brighton, providing his best bet and score prediction.

Brighton welcome Tottenham to the Amex on the back of a five-game losing streak, their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend not unexpected, but equally, not encouraging. The Seagulls failed to create anything of note against Jurgen Klopp's men, recording an xG (expected goals) total of less than 1.0 for the third time across those five fixtures. A home tie against Tottenham could prove a good opportunity for them to get back on track, but it could also turn into a very difficult game for Graham Potter’s men, such is the unpredictability of this Spurs team.

Antonio Conte’s side arrive into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Manchester United on Saturday, but Spurs were unfortunate not to come away with at least a point, creating almost double the amount of chances as the Old Trafford outfit. It was the third successive league match in which Spurs had scored twice or more, having previously put four past Leeds and five past Everton, but defeats to Southampton, Wolves and Burnley, either side of a victory over Manchester City, demonstrate exactly how difficult this Tottenham side are to predict. Tottenham's inconsistency makes it difficult to back them with any real confidence, but siding against them is also an unappealing proposition given the obvious talent at their disposal.

Betting in the 1X2 market is too big a risk in this fixture, but taking the even money available about this game seeing 40+ BOOKING POINTS does make significant appeal. CLICK HERE to back 40+ booking points with Sky Bet Brighton have picked up the fifth most yellow cards this season (sixth most in terms of cautions per game) as well as two reds. On home turf, only Leeds, Everton and Newcastle have been shown more yellow cards than Potter’s men, with their last two fixtures at the Amex seeing them pick up seven cautions. Tottenham aren’t particularly card happy, but they do rank in the top half of the table for most yellows, with their average card count rising since the arrival of their fiery Italian coach. 11 of Tottenham’s 27 matches this season have seen 40 or more booking points, including in seven of the Conte’s 15 games in charge, with 17 of the 28 matches Brighton have played also seeing that target reached.

Brighton v Tottenham best bets and score prediction 1pt 40+ booking points at 1/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Brighton 1-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1630 GMT (14/03/22)

