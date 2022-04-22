Brighton and Southampton meet on the south coast with little other than pride to play for. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting a best bet.

Brighton and Southampton are assured of mid-table mediocrity this term, with both potentially pushing for a top half-finish which would be seen as a solid achievement by either if they were to make it. The Seagulls come into this game having lost seven of their last 10, with back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Tottenham the highlight of their past two months of Premier League action. Southampton haven't fared much better, losing five of their past seven, with their best result also coming against Arsenal.

Motivation levels have to be questioned for both teams heading into this contest, but if both teams could be relied upon to go full-tilt as they would early on in the season, the price about a home win would appeal. Despite underwhelming results at the Amex yet again this term (W3 D6 L7), Brighton have posted impressive underlying numbers at home (1.42 xGF, 1.15 xGA per game). On the flip side, Southampton have struggled away this term (W3 D5 L8), allowing a whopping 1.97 xGA per game on their travels. Despite all of that, one bet did catch my eye in the player prop markets. The boosted 7/4 with Sky Bet around JAMES WARD-PROWSE 1+ SHOT ON TARGET looks too good to turn down. CLICK HERE to back James Ward-Prowse 1+ shot on target with Sky Bet This bet may look familiar, and that is because it was a winning tip for Sporting Life in Southampton's defeat at Burnley in midweek at even money.

The jump from evens to 7/4 is massive, and is likely down to the bookies thinking the Saints will get fewer chances against Brighton than they foresaw at Burnley. Brighton have allowed an average of 11.9 shots per home game this season, and 4.4 shots on target, while Burnley have allowed 14.2 shots and 4.3 shots on target per home game. Not too much difference there, and definitely not enough to warrant the big price jump. Ward-Prowse has had 20 shots on target this season, with this bet winning in 16 of the 31 games he has played in, giving us a strike rate of 52% which would suggest a blanket price of around 10/11.

The bet lands due to Ward-Prowse's accuracy when shooting, with the Englishman having let loose 42 times in total this term, meaning he has an on-target accuracy percentage of 48%. His expertise on set-pieces helps this bet a lot too, with Southampton regularly getting free-kicks around the edge of their opponents' penalty area, so the price, coupled with the stats, makes this bet a standout in this fixture. The same bet is as short as 7/10 elsewhere, so we have a nice chunk of value.

