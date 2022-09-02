High-flying Brighton welcome bottom of the table Leicester on Sunday, and Jake Osgathorpe looks at the game before selecting his best bets.

Leicester are a team in trouble. Their results, performances and lack of support for their manager have left Brendan Rodgers as the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post at the time of writing. The Foxes are winless this season, losing four straight, though their decline has been ongoing for some time. In fact, at the end of last season they finished as the third worst team in the Premier League according to Infogol expected points (xP) and expected goal difference (xGD) metrics. They were a team who needed support in the off-season, or a change of approach, as what they were doing last season wasn't good enough.

Nothing has changed, from season to season, so it's no surprise to see performances remain at the same level - though this at the start of this term we are seeing them get results their performances have deserved. They have averaged 0.83 xGF and 1.66 xGA per game this season, with that attacking figure in particular a major concern. For a team with the quality they have in forward areas, Leicester simply aren't creating anywhere near the number of quality chances we would expect to see. In fact, only Bournemouth have been worst in attack so far this term, with Brendan Rodgers' side also sitting second bottom in terms of non-penalty big chances (0.35 xG+) created - mustering just one across five games.

Automatically then, another Leicester blank comes to the forefront of the mind, and that idea is hammered home by the fact that their opponents on Sunday have been one of the better defensive teams in the league for a decent period of time. So far this season Brighton rank third best in terms of xGA per game (1.06), while last season they ranked fifth best (1.27). At home though, they are even more solid. Last season at the Amex they allowed just 1.10 xGA per game, while through two games this term they have conceded chances equating to 0.65 xGA per game. All of that makes BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' look a stand out price at odds against. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet Now, I know what you are thinking; "If Brighton are so good defensively and Leicester are poor at the back, why not back a Brighton clean sheet and/or a home win to nil?" Put simply, despite excellent underlying numbers, Brighton haven't yet earned my trust at home, so for extra security against a Leicester win the with a clean sheet, it is worth taking the BTTS 'No' at a still appealing price. After all, the Seagulls did lose to nil six times at the Amex last season, winning to nil on three occasions. Take the safer play on Sunday.

