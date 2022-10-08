Bottom of the table Nottingham Forest travel to Brighton on Tuesday. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing his best bets.

After starting life as Brighton manager with an impressive 3-3 draw at Liverpool, Roberto De Zerbi's side have lost both games since without scoring. Defeats to both Tottenham (xG: BHA 1.00 - 0.63 TOT) and Brentford (xG: BRE 1.81 - 2.03 BHA) were undeserved based on the quality of chances created, meaning the Seagulls are still playing at a high level despite recent results. A home game against the team bottom of the table seems like a good get-right game, but at a general price of 2/5, the hosts are best swerved.

Instead, it's a focus on the goal line for me, with UNDER 2.5 GOALS simply looking too big to go unbacked. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet In basic terms, the Under has copped in five of Brighton's nine league games to date (56%) and in six of Forest's 10 (60%), so the odds-against carrot being dangled looks appetizing. Looking more at the underlying numbers, and this bet appeals even more, particularly on the Forest side, the team who are likely to sit in a be difficult to beat here given their predicament. Steve Cooper's side have allowed just 1.14 xGA per game across their last five league games, while conceding just two non-penalty big chances (0.35+ xG).

In total over that span they have allowed 5.72 xGA yet have conceded 12 times. Basically, they have been unfortunate to have conceded so many goals from the quality of chances they have allowed. Since losing heavily at Manchester City, Forest have performed at a really good defensive level from an xG standpoint, which means, if their process is sustained, the number of goals they are conceding will regress. On the flip side, they haven't been creating too many good chances either across that run, averaging just 1.25 xGF per game an crafting five non-penalty big chances. Brighton have been decent enough going forward, but defensively is where they excel, the Seagulls allowing 1.28 xGA per game overall this season and a measly 0.76 xGA per game at the Amex. It is set up to be a tight game with few scoring chances on Tuesday.