With Brighton and Aston Villa both struggling for form at present, Jake Pearson picks out a best bet from the shots market, siding with the home team to pile on the pressure.

Brighton’s 3-0 defeat to Burnley last weekend means it is now just one win in their last seven in all competitions for Graham Potter’s men. The Seagulls have also failed to score in their last two matches, leaving them as the joint-fourth lowest scorers in the Premier League. A similar fate has befallen Aston Villa recently, winning just one of their last eight in all competitions, with Steven Gerrard’s men also drawing two blanks in their last two matches. Brighton’s early season exploits have left them well clear of danger, but Villa could do with snapping out of their poor run of form sooner rather than later, currently seven points above the relegation zone but having played a game more than third-bottom Burnley.

Many words have been written about Brighton’s ‘issues’ – the term used loosely as they are still in the top half of the Premier League – with a lack of clinical edge the obvious criticism. The control the Seagulls impose on a game remains impressive though, and the one thing you can guarantee from a Potter team is their likely domination of a game, particularly against a team not necessarily possession focused – like Villa. Only Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have recorded a larger average possession count than Brighton this season, with 30% of their action actually coming in the opposition third – only City, Liverpool and Arsenal see more action in the opposition third. This gives encouragement to the idea that the Seagulls will pile on the pressure against Villa, and a price of 11/10 about BRIGHTON TO HAVE 5+ SHOTS ON TARGET makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Brighton 5+ shots on target with Sky Bet Though a relatively low goal count, Brighton’s expected goals for (xGF) total suggests they should have scored closer to 33 goals this season, and even though on a poor run of form, the Gulls have hit the five shots on target mark in five of their last nine matches.

Brighton v Aston Villa best bets and score prediction 1pt Brighton to have 5+ shots on target at 11/10 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Brighton 1-0 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (24/02/22)

