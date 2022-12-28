Premier League leaders Arsenal head to Brighton on Saturday evening. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bet.

Premier League leaders Arsenal restarted their pursuit of their first Premier League title with a victory over London rivals West Ham. There was some concern as to how Mikel Arteta's side would cope without Gabriel Jesus, who picked up a knee injury in Qatar that will keep him sidelined for three months. The Brazilian had been an ever present and was key to North Londoners success, bagging a total of 10 goals and assists. Eddie Nketiah stepped up the mark though, capping of a fine display with a well taken goal against the Hammers.

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday
TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Hosts Brighton are nine domestic games into the new Roberto De Zerbi era, and it has been a tough start for the Italian boss fixture wise, with the Seagulls playing four of the ‘big six.’ His side were scintillating against Liverpool in Merseyside and when welcoming Chelsea, scoring seven times across those two fixtures. Arguably their best performance though was at the Etihad. It ended in a 3-1 defeat, but Brighton were refreshingly attacking, an approach their fans are not usually blessed with away at Manchester City. Casting an eye to their clash with the Gunners, those three games gave us the blueprint as to how they will approach this match.

De Zerbi did not compose, and went toe-to-toe. Those fixtures were shootouts, thrilling matches of pressing and possession played at a high intensity, ultimately boiling down to who could take their chances. Goals have been a feature of the Italians tenure, with Brighton averaging 1.67 goals per game and shipping that exact same total. Backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE would have clicked in six of De Zerbi’s games which includes each of his sides last five top flight matches. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet Their four games against the big six have averaged four goals a game, so, at 7/10, backing BTTS appeals greatly.

